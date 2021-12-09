Accused socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was photographed at what appears to be Queen Elizabeth's Balmoral residence. The photo was shown to a U.S. court trial of Maxwell.

The image was reportedly taken in 1999 when Prince Andrew was believed to invite the two to the Scottish estate, according to a BBC News report.

Maxwell is currently on trial over allegations of grooming teenage girls for abuse by the late sexual offender between 1994 and 2004. The socialite denied charges against her.

The photo shown during the trial was picked out by prosecutors seeking to establish that Maxwell and Epstein had a close relation and were "partners in crime."

The photo was discovered in Epstein's Manhattan mansion and appears to have been taken at Balmoral.

The British Queen and her family have been photographed sitting by what looks to be the same log cabin for years.

U.S. Department of Justice released the photo eyeing to show the extent of Maxwell's relationship with the dead sexual offender, according to a People report.

In addition, Maxwell and Epstein were reportedly to be friends with the Queen's third child, Prince Andrew.

The Duke of York has declined to comment regarding the matter.

Meanwhile, an anonymous woman who said she joined the trip said that the photo could date from 1999 when Epstein and his "entourage" were invited to Balmoral as part of a week-long trip to the U.K., according to an Insider report.

The cabin in Balmoral is a famous fishing area and was a gift to the Queen's mother. It was also used by Prince William and Kate Middleton before they were married.

However, it was not clear whether the Queen was present for Epstein and Maxwell's visit, which likely took place in summer.

The Queen is known to spend much of the summer in her Balmoral residence.

Photos of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein

Other photographs released and presented by federal prosecutors show Maxwell giving Epstein a foot rub on a private jet, according to The Wall Street Journal report.

The photos were retrieved from a compact disc during a search on one of Epstein's estates in 2019.

A Federal Bureau of Investigation analyst helped catalog the photos and testified during cross-examination, wherein she noted that she did not know when the photos were taken and whether they had been altered before they were placed on a CD.

Other photos show Epstein with his arm around Maxwell, with one showing him holding her while he was wearing what seems to be a red skiing outfit.

Another image shows him with his arm around her with a phone to his ear, according to a New York Post report.

Two of the photos show Maxwell kissing Epstein on the cheek, with one showing them in front of a beach and the other on what seems to be a European street.

Meanwhile, Maxwell's lawyers claim that she is being used as a scapegoat for her former boyfriend and his associates' crimes.

