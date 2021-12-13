The United States Coast Guard rescued three individuals from a sinking boat off the Florida Keys Sunday morning.

According to the Miami Herald, after authorities rescued the three individuals, the U.S. Border Patrol later on confirmed that the people were migrants from Cuba.

Based on the report of Bakersfield, U.S. Coast Guard spokeswoman Petty Officer Nicole Groll said that the incident happened around four miles off of Sombrero Beach in the Middle Keys city of Marathon.

Groll said that after the rescue, the U.S. Coast Guard transferred the three individuals to a different location for them to be checked by the local fire-rescue medics.

Authorities stated that the medical conditions of the three Cuban nationals were not immediately available on Sunday afternoon as medical officers were still assessing their status.

Moreover, Groll shared that they have rescued the migrants in a sinking vessel but they did not mention its appearance. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Division Chief Adam Hoffner said that the three migrants were from Cuba, but they have declined to release any further information about the rescued Cuban nationals.

The authorities refused to release any information because the circumstances of the incident were still under investigation.

Meanwhile, the Coast Guard, Border Patrol, and other U.S. agencies are still patrolling and enforcing the federal immigration rules. A number of U.S. agencies are currently dealing with a sharp rise in maritime migration from Cuba to South Florida, which started about a year ago.

U.S. Coast Guard Records Increasing Migration Attempts in Florida Straits

Based on the report, experts on Cuba stated that the trend was due to deteriorating economic, political, and health conditions within the island nation.

The recent influx of migrants from the island country of Cuba was monitored by the federal government. The federal government tracked the migration by the fiscal year that started and would end in October.

Furthermore, in the fiscal year 2020, the U.S. Coast Guard has stopped less than 50 people at sea. Authorities stated that the migrants were making the dangerous attempt of crossing the Florida Straits to look for opportunities in the U.S.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, in the fiscal year 2021, officials recorded a huge increase in the numbers as the volume jumped to 838 people.

With this fiscal year less than three months old, the U.S. Coast Guard reported that the agency has already stopped 339 people from Cuba at sea.

Also, federal officials stated that aside from Cubans, they have apprehended other migrants from different countries. Authorities said that they have also recorded numerous maritime migrations from the country of Haiti to South Florida and they have emphasized that it is still steadily increasing.

