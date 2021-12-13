One individual was killed, and 14 others were injured on Sunday after a suspect opened fire on a crowd in Baytown, Texas, authorities said.

According to KHOU 11, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that the victims had gathered at a celebration of life in Baytown when they were shot by the suspect.

Based on the report of ABC News, the shooting in Texas resulted in the death of one person, while 14 others were hurt. Officials said that out of the 14 injured persons, three of them were in critical condition as officials responded at the scene.

ABC's Texas station, KTRK, reported that the Harris County Sheriff's Office said after their initial investigation that a gunman opened fire on a crowd in the city of Baytown. The shooting incident happened in the 1400 block of N. Market Loop in Texas City.

Harris County Sheriff Gonzalez said that the crowd was composed of about 50 people who gathered just before 7 p.m. However, officials were still investigating the shooting incident that surprised the crows who gathered in honoring someone.

Investigation Continues in Texas Mass Shooting

KTRK reported that the HCSO's sergeant shared that the gathering was arranged by a mother who was holding a vigil for her son. Her son was killed at his home a couple of weeks ago. The gathering was stunned by an unidentified suspect who drove down the road, shooting rounds into the crowd.

He said that the suspect who was riding a vehicle started shooting into the crowd as they started to release balloons at the gathering.

"@HCSOTexas units responded to 1403 N Market Loop. Preliminary info: a large crowd gathered for a celebration of life. A vehicle approached and someone from the vehicle began shooting into the crowd. At least 8 people sustained injuries; 7 are non-fatal, but one has been," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted on social media. However, authorities added some numbers after further investigation.

Gonzalez said the three who were in critical condition were flown to area hospitals for immediate medical attention. Meanwhile, some injured individuals sustained non-fatal injuries.

Moreover, Gonzalez said that some of the victims could be children, and the bounce house at the scene was full of kids when the shots were fired at the city in Texas.

There was no suspect or suspect vehicle description provided by authorities as they are still investigating the shooting incident, but Gonzalez asked the public with information regarding the shooting incident that they could help by calling HCSO or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

Furthermore, Gonzalez said that aside from the shooting incident, another disturbance broke out at a nearby clinic or hospital where the victims were transported for their treatment.

