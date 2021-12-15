Tomorrow: Tish James, Jumaane Williams + Labor Join Seniors & Disabled New Yorkers to Launch “Fair Pay for Home Care” to End Home Care Crisis
Attorney General Tish James, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, seniors, disabled New Yorkers, home care workers, and 1199 members will tomorrow launch the Fair Pay for Home Care Campaign to end the New York's worst-in-the-nation home care shortage by raising home care wages through the Fair Pay for Home Care Act (S5374, A6329). Speakers will release new data revealing the number of jobs created for women and communities of color through the Fair Pay for Home Care Act.
The New York City press conference will kick off a series of campaign launches across the state this week, with public events in New York City, the Hudson Valley, Syracuse, Schoharie County & Long Island.
WHAT: Press Conference to Launch "Fair Pay for Home Care" Campaign
WHEN: Tuesday, December 14, 12:30 PM EST
WHERE: Northwest corner of Union Square
Union Square West and E 17th St
New York, NY 10003
WHO: Attorney General Tish James
Public Advocate Jumaane Williams
State Senator Brad Hoylman
State Senator Alessandra Biaggi
State Senator Jessica Ramos
State Senator Julia Salazar
Assemblymember Harvey Epstein
Assemblymember Jessica González-Rojas
Lead Sponsor & Assemblymember Richard N. Gottfried
Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou
Assemblymember Karines Reyes
Assemblymember Jo Anne Simon
1199 Executive Vice President Rona Shapiro
+50 Seniors
Cooperative Home Care Associates
Disabled New Yorkers
Home Care Workers
New York Caring Majority
LiveOn NY
Center for Independence of the Disabled, NY
United Neighborhood Houses
New York City Chapter of United Spinal Association
Chinese-American Planning Council, Inc.
Brooklyn Center for Independence
ADAPT - Downstate NY
Research has found low wages are the single largest driving factor causing New York's worst-in-the-nation home care shortage. With New York's 65+ population slated to grow 25% in the next 20 years, the current workforce shortage is projected to increase exponentially: New York will have more than 600,000 home care job openings by 2026. Additionally, research has found that recovering Covid patients have fared far better in home care than nursing homes. The Fair Pay for Home Care Act currently has bipartisan support in both houses, with 79 sponsors in the Assembly and 33 sponsors in the Senate. If passed, the state would see increased revenue totaling $5.4 billion through job creation and moving home care workers off of social assistance.
Visuals: +50 seniors with red signs reading 'Fair Pay for Home Care,' choir singing 'Lean On Me'
