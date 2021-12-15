Attorney General Tish James, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, seniors, disabled New Yorkers, home care workers, and 1199 members will tomorrow launch the Fair Pay for Home Care Campaign to end the New York's worst-in-the-nation home care shortage by raising home care wages through the Fair Pay for Home Care Act (S5374, A6329). Speakers will release new data revealing the number of jobs created for women and communities of color through the Fair Pay for Home Care Act.

The New York City press conference will kick off a series of campaign launches across the state this week, with public events in New York City, the Hudson Valley, Syracuse, Schoharie County & Long Island.

WHAT: Press Conference to Launch "Fair Pay for Home Care" Campaign

WHEN: Tuesday, December 14, 12:30 PM EST

WHERE: Northwest corner of Union Square

Union Square West and E 17th St

New York, NY 10003

WHO: Attorney General Tish James

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams

State Senator Brad Hoylman

State Senator Alessandra Biaggi

State Senator Jessica Ramos

State Senator Julia Salazar

Assemblymember Harvey Epstein

Assemblymember Jessica González-Rojas

Lead Sponsor & Assemblymember Richard N. Gottfried

Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou

Assemblymember Karines Reyes

Assemblymember Jo Anne Simon

1199 Executive Vice President Rona Shapiro

+50 Seniors

Cooperative Home Care Associates

Disabled New Yorkers

Home Care Workers

New York Caring Majority

LiveOn NY

Center for Independence of the Disabled, NY

United Neighborhood Houses

New York City Chapter of United Spinal Association

Chinese-American Planning Council, Inc.

Brooklyn Center for Independence

ADAPT - Downstate NY

Research has found low wages are the single largest driving factor causing New York's worst-in-the-nation home care shortage. With New York's 65+ population slated to grow 25% in the next 20 years, the current workforce shortage is projected to increase exponentially: New York will have more than 600,000 home care job openings by 2026. Additionally, research has found that recovering Covid patients have fared far better in home care than nursing homes. The Fair Pay for Home Care Act currently has bipartisan support in both houses, with 79 sponsors in the Assembly and 33 sponsors in the Senate. If passed, the state would see increased revenue totaling $5.4 billion through job creation and moving home care workers off of social assistance.

Visuals: +50 seniors with red signs reading 'Fair Pay for Home Care,' choir singing 'Lean On Me'

