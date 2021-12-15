American Airlines said that they will hire around 18,000 employees by 2022, amid the unexplained flights that occurred in their company.

The Daly Wire noted that said that the airline's CEO Doug Parker announced the move of their company, as he was slated to sit before the members of the Senate on Wednesday.

The move was announced by the CEO after American Airlines already hired thousands of new employees this year for a rebound in travel, CNBC reported.

The Dallas Morning News noted that Parker's company hired at least 16,000 employees this year. Among those employees are 1,350 pilots, 2,000 reservation agents, and more than 1,600 flight attendants. It was unclear what the company plans to hire for the remaining number.

"We believe this positive momentum will continue into next year, as we've set a target hiring an additional 18,000 team members in 2022," Parker said.

This month, the airline told its employees that their company plans to hire 2,100 pilots next year, a number that has more doubled since July.

"Instead of building back from collapse, we're growing to provide more promising careers in good-paying jobs to hard-working individuals who are the lifeblood of our nation's economy," Parker noted.

American Airlines, Other Airlines to Face Senate Members

The announcement of American Airlines plans on employing thousands of workers came as the CEO Parker, as well as other executives from other airlines, are scheduled to face the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation on Wednesday.

In the meeting, executives from United Airlines, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, and Delta Airlines will have to answer about the issues of mass cancellations of flights and staffing struggles despite the $54 billion federal payroll aid.

It can be recalled that thousands of travelers were left stranded after airlines canceled their flights in recent months with minimal notice.

According to reports, American and Southwest Airlines explained that they struggled with their number of staff and bad weather when they canceled hundreds of their flights in the fall this year.

In late 2020, American Airlines and other airline companies laid off more than 17,000 employees. American Airlines cut their administrative ranks by thousands as they tried to offset deep losses from the abrupt drop from travelers due to the pandemic.

The Dallas Morning news underscored that despite the government aid, American Airlines still sustained a loss amounting to $8.9 billion in 2020.

American Airlines to Drop Some International Flights in Summer 2022

As the cancellations of flights continue, American Airlines also announced on Tuesday that some of their international flights slated for next summer will be canceled due to the delay of Boeing manufacturing, FOX 4 reported.

The airline noted that the cancellations are due to the Boeing failing to deliver the 13 Dreamliners they ordered.

Despite the cancellation next summer, reports noted that the cancellations will not affect the upcoming holiday travel schedule of their company.

Aside from American Airlines, United Airline flights will also be affected by the delay in Boeing manufacturing.

