Mexico's entertainment industry was shaken up after the death of big and small screen icon Carmelita Salinas.

On December 9th, Salinas passed away at 82 years old in Cuauhtémoc, Mexico City. A statement made by her family on social media confirmed the star's death.

The family announced that funeral details for the fallen star would soon be revealed. They also expressed their gratitude for all the love, support, and respect they receive.

"We appreciate all the messages of support and gestures of respect towards our family. As well as the tokens of affection and prayers being offered to our beloved Carmelita Salinas," the message read.

On November 11th, Salinas was found unconscious in the shower and was rushed to the emergency room. She was then diagnosed with a serious critical condition.

Based on reports from her doctors, the Mexican star fell into a coma. She also had a hemorrhage which led to more complications in her health. During these times, Carmelita Salinas' family contemplated moving her to the US.

Carmelita Salinas' Career

Until her final moments, Carmelita Salinas remained active in the entertainment industry. Throughout her career, she was able to make at least 100 movies. She also starred in plays and at least 30 soap operas.

Moreover, the Mexican star also made a bid on a political career. She was also highly criticized for being part of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI).

Carmelita Salinas is known for her tenderness and mischief, which were reflective of the roles she played in her years in the limelight.

She made her television debut playing the role of "Cuca" in the national TV soap opera "La Vecindad." This role paved the way for her successful acting career.

Most Memorable Role of Carmelita Salinas

The Mexican icon is most known for her role as "La Corcholata," a supporting role in the 1975 Mexican film "Bellas de Noche." While she did not have the leading role in the movie, her character captured the hearts of the audience. Carmelita portrayed the role so well with the touch of comedy and mischief that she interpreted the character with.

The film starred Sasha Montenegro and Jorge Rivero and was directed by Miguel M. Delgado.

Carmelita Salinas' Last Project

Carmelita Salinas' success in the entertainment industry is undeniable. However, she did not intend to retire at 82 years old. After 60 years in the business, Carmelita decided to embark on a new project.

Before her death, the Mexican star joined the cast of Nicandro Díaz's "My Fortune Is Loving You." She worked alongside David Zepeda and Susana González. Salinas played the role of Zepeda's mother-in-law "Doña Magos."

However, the show premiered the same week that Carmelita fell into a coma. Unfortunately, she will not be able to return to bring the role of "Doña Magos" back to the small screen.

Even in her death, Carmelita Salinas will forever live in the hearts of her supporters, and she will be immortalized by her contributions to the entertainment industry of Mexico.

