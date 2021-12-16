Mexican actress and singer Tania Mendoza was shot to death while waiting for her son on Tuesday.

BBC reported that the incident occurred in the state of Morelos in Mexico, as she waited for her 11-year-old child to return from his football academy.

Mexican Actress Tania Mendoza Shot Dead

the 42-year-old actress was reportedly waiting with other parents for their children to come out from their football academy. However, around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, two unidentified suspects on a motorcycle pulled up in front of the Unidad Felinos Deportiva Complex, The Daily Mail reported.

Reports noted that one of the individuals riding the motorcycle stepped down of the vehicle and shot Mendoza multiple times before both individuals escaped. Authorities rushed to the area where the incident occurred, but they declared the Mexican actress dead on the scene.

The motive for shooting the Mexican actress was still unclear as of date. Furthermore, authorities have not yet discovered who was behind Mendoza's attack.

It was not the first time Tania Mendoza experienced a tragic incident, as she also survived an abduction.

In 2010, the Mexican actress was kidnapped with her husband, Rafael Sánchez Rojas, and their son, who was still six months old at that time. The three were reportedly abducted from their car wash business.

Reports noted that the couple was taken to a safe house where they were beaten. Mendoza and her husband were eventually released by the three kidnappers who were not identified but were reportedly wearing masks at that time. Several days later she was released, the three masked abductors called the Mexican actress to extort her and demanded that she move to Morelos.

The actress then complained about the kidnapping and death threats to the Morelos State Attorney General's Office. However, authorities reportedly did not comment on the issue.

Tania Mendoza became famous in the Mexican entertainment industry after she became the lead role in the 2005 film La Mera Reyna Del Sur. She also released five regional Mexican albums entitled No nos Ilamaron, Golpe Traidor, Amanecí en tus Brazos, Sangre en las Piedras, and Te Cambié.

Mexico Femicide

Mendoza was named the third woman who was murdered through violence in the state of Morelos. However, organizations claim that women are not only safe in the state of Morales, but they are also unsafe in Mexico's entirety.

According to a report from the United Nations in November, Mexico was found to be the second most dangerous country in the world for women, with at least 948 femicides in 2020, three less than in 2019.

Last year, 3,723 murders of women were registered in Mexico, Amnesty International reported. 940 of the said numbers were treated as femicides in 32 states of the country. The number equates to at least 10 women killed every day.

To date, femicides and disappearances in Mexico continue to go largely uninvestigated by the country's authorities. Because of this, the organization pointed out that perpetrators remain unpunished due to the hampered judicial process.

A report from the said organization also revealed that Mexico authorities' investigations on femicides continue to fail due to lost evidence, inadequate investigation, and lack of understanding on gender perspective.

