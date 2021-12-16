The remaining number of the American and Canadian missionaries held captive by a Haitian gang in October was finally released.

The group where the missionaries served, Christian Aid Ministries, confirmed the status of the missionaries on their website on Thursday, BBC reported.

"We glorify God for an answered prayer - the remaining twelve hostages are free," Christian Aid Ministries said in their statement.

READ NEXT: Haiti Kidnapping: 2 of 17 Missionaries Abducted by Haitian Gang Freed

Al Jazeera reported that Haitian police spokesman Gary Desrosiers also confirmed the freedom of the missionaries against the criminal group known as the 400 Mawozo gang in Haiti. However, the official did not further any specifics regarding the release of the missionaries.

Representative Bill Huizenga from Michigan also expressed his thoughts on the release of the American and Candian missionaries, as he thanked the ones who took charge for their safe release.

Today is the day we have been hoping for, praying for, and working so hard to achieve. I want to thank members of the hostage negotiation team for their diligence in securing the safe release of all the hostages. (1/2) #Haiti — Rep. Bill Huizenga (@RepHuizenga) December 16, 2021

"Today is the day we have been hoping for, praying for, and working so hard to achieve. I want to thank members of the hostage negotiation team for their diligence in securing the safe release of the hostages," Huizinga pointed out.

5 Missionaries Released Earlier

The release of the remaining American and Canadian missionaries came after five of their members were earlier released by the Haiti gang who held them captive.

Two people were reportedly released by the gang in November, and another three were also released in early December. But just like the 12 remaining missionaries, the five hostages' identities were also not released by the authorities.

However, The Guardian mentioned that a mother and four of her children were among the hostages held captive by the Haitian gang. In total, there were five children among the hostages, including an eight-month-old infant.

It can be recalled that in October, the 17 missionaries from the Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries and was abducted by the 400 Mawozo gang after the missionaries reportedly visited an orphanage in the country. Reports noted that 16 of the hostages were American citizens, while one of them is a Canadian citizen.

Although the identities of the hostages were not completely shared with the public, the missionary group said that other hostages were from Ohio, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Ontario, Canada, Oregon, and Pennsylvania.

Haiti Gang Threatened to Kill Missionaries

The release of the remaining 12 missionaries came after the Haiti gang, 400 Mawozo gang, demanded $1 million ransom in exchange for the hostages.

In October, 400 Mawozo gang leader Joseph Wilson appeared in a video claiming that he will put a bullet on the heads of the missionaries if the authorities will not meet their demands.

The gang leader also threatened Haiti Prime Minister Ariel Henry and Haiti chief of National Police, Leon Charles.

The 17 missionaries were not the only individuals held captive by gangs in the country.

The Center for Analysis and Research in Human Rights (CARDH) said that hundreds of people were have been kidnapped for ransom in Haiti since January.

Co-chair of the House Haiti Congress, Andy Levin, said that nearly 800 people were abducted in Haiti this year.

Gangs in Haiti expanded their control of the territory since the country's president, Jovenel Moise, was assassinated in July. Haitians claim that everyone in their country, from elites to working-class street vendors, is at risk of being abducted by the gangs.

READ NEXT: Mexican Woman Shot in Head by U.S. Border Patrol Agent Files Claim Against U.S. Government

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written By: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Remaining Missionaries Kidnapped By Gang in Haiti Released Two Months After Abduction - From NBC News