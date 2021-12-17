Usain Bolt's Love for 'Mario Kart' Helps Him as an Olympic Champ! Other Interesting Facts About the Fastest Man

Usain Bolt is still considered the fastest man alive. Aside from his family and his love for his sports, the retired Olympic athlete also shared other factors that allowed him to become what he is today.

Innate natural talent, perseverance, and hard work all play major roles in his profession, especially during his prime. However, there's one more interesting factor that helped him become the fastest man alive.

According to Nintendo Life's latest report, Bolt was invited in an interview conducted by BBC Sound Podcast. He shared that his love for video games allowed him to develop his talent.

Usain Bolt's Love for 'Mario Kart'

Usain explained that one of his favorite titles is the popular "Mario Kart."

"For me, those are the things that excite me about video games. Just learning and being the best at it. I feel like it kinda helped my hunger, I would say. To always want to win," said Bolt.

"But I feel like it, in a way, kind of helped out with the track and field, because now, when you get on the track, you have that same mentality as when you're playing video games," added the former athlete.

Aside from these, the fastest man also shared his thoughts before becoming an Olympics athlete. He said that be if did not push to become a track runner, he might be in the eSports industry today.

Usain Bolt Could Run as Fast as Dinosaurs?

Bolt really have some interesting facts about himself. Aside from his love for video games, CNN World also reported that he can ran as fast as dinosaurs.

Some of these prehistoric creatures are even carnivorous. Researchers discovered that Theropods are some of them. These meat-eating dinosaurs also ran on two legs, just like humans.

On the other hand, their feet also have three toes, with sharp claws. This body structure can be compared to chickens and other fast-running animals today.

When it comes to speed, experts said that therapods can run between 14.5 and 23.1 miles per hour. However, Bolt is still faster since his top speed is 27.33 miles per hour.