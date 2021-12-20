President Joe Biden's German Shepherd Major will not be staying at the White House anymore after a series of biting incidents involving several staffers in the office.

According to TMZ, a source from White House told them about what will happen to Major on Monday, saying that President Biden's dog will not be staying anymore with the chief executive in the office.

The outlet noted that the White House said that Major will "live" in a quieter environment with family and friends. However, the source did not mention where Major will be staying.

The insider furthered that the Bidens decided to make the move after they consulted dog trainers, animal behaviorists, and veterinarians.

READ NEXT: Biden's German Shepherds Sent Home After White House 'Biting Incident'

Joe Biden's Dog Major Biting Incidents

The German shepherd was caught in two biting incidents at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

The first biting incident happened in March, making Major and his late pal Champ sent back to Delaware.

According to a report, Joe Biden's dog Major displayed aggressive behavior, including barking, jumping, and charging at a White House staff ad security members.

Although authorities claimed that Major only had two biting incidents, an email released in August revealed that Biden's German shepherd has attacked agents from the Secret Service eight days in a row.

The email was sent by the group known as Judicial Watch alleging that Major had violent episodes from March 1 to March 6 and then March 8 to 9. During these attacks, reports noted that Major caused bruising, a puncture in the skin, and damaged overcoats of Secret Service agents.

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said at that time that they were sure that Major was a good dog. However, Fitton noted that the string of incidents where the German shepherd was involved has been publicly acknowledged.

President Joe Biden Welcomes New Dog 'Commander'

Although Major will be staying out of the White House, the Bidens had a new addition to their family as they welcomed another German Shepherd puppy named "Commander."

President Joe Biden took to social media to welcome the dog as he posted an adorable photo to their newest pet.

Welcome to the White House, Commander. pic.twitter.com/SUudQnPv29 — President Biden (@POTUS) December 20, 2021

"Welcome to the White House, Commander," President Joe Biden said in his tweet, The chief executive included a photo of his new adorable dog, running with a tennis ball in its mouth.

Commander is the third presidential dog to enter the White House since Joe Biden took office. It can be recalled that aside from Major, the Bidens also brought Champ with them when Joe took office in January this year.

Moreover, Commander came as an addition to the family after Champ died in June at the age of 13. The new German shepherd dog came to the White House as an early Christmas present to the Bidens.

Aside from the Commander, the Bidens are also expected to welcome a cat as another addition to their family. It can be recalled that First Lady Jill Biden said that their family would "eventually" welcome a feline to Washington D.C.

READ NEXT: Pres. Biden's Dog Major Bites Another White House Employee

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written By: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Bidens Welcome New German Shepherd Puppy Into the Family - From ABC7