Newly released emails revealed that President Joe Biden's German Shepherd, Major, has attacked more people in the White House. New York Post reported that the documents showed that the dog bit members of the Secret Service eight days in a row in early March.

It can be recalled that only one incident was made public by the White House at the time. Joe Biden's two German Shepherds were sent back home in Wilmington, Delaware last March because of the incident.

Reports said Major, at the time, displayed aggressive behavior, including barking, jumping, and charging at White House staff and security members.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki earlier defended the German Shepherd. Psaki noted that Major was only "getting acclimated and accustomed to their surroundings and new people."

RELATED ARTICLE: Pres. Biden's Dog Major Bites Another White House Employee

Joe Biden's Dog Major Bites Secret Service Members

The emails were released Thursday by the conservative transparency group Judicial Watch, which slammed the alleged cover-up of the incidents. The documents noted that at least one White House visitor was also bitten in early March.

Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton said: It is disturbing to see a White House cover-up of numerous injuries to Secret Service and White House personnel by the Bidens' family pet."

Emails among Secret Service staff indicated that Biden's German Shepherds Major, 3, and Champ, 13, were returned to Delaware due to a spree of attacks. The dogs moved to the White House about a week after Biden's inauguration last January.

According to an email, Major's misbehavior started in late February, when he was with Secret Service agents at Biden's family home in Wilmington.

On March 1, the email revealed that Major had at least three incidents where the dog nipped, brushed up, and nudged Secret Service agents. One of the agents was reportedly bit by Major at the Lake House in Wilmington, and it "caused some bruising."

The attacks allegedly continued for the following week. The next incident happened on March 4, when another Secret Service agent was bitten, but the injuries were not described in the emails.

On March 5, a White House visitor was bitten by the dog, and the email revealed that Major bit the visitor's arm twice. Major also attempted to bite another Secret Service Agent on March 6. The dog did not make contact with the skin, but the bite caused a hole in the agent's overcoat.

On March 8, Biden's dog bit another agent on the White House. The incident reportedly caused bruising and puncture in the skin. On March 9, an agent said the dogs were back in Delaware.

"We're sure Major is a good dog but these records show he was involved in many more biting incidents than the Biden White House has publicly acknowledged," Fitton said.

Joe Biden Signs Bill to Provide Service Dogs Among Veterans

The emails revealing Major's biting incidents came as Joe Biden signed a bill on Wednesday that would launch a program providing service dogs to veterans struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder.

The bill, known as the Puppies Assisting Wounded Servicemembers for Veterans Therapy Act (PAWS), directs the Department of Veterans Affairs to put up a five-year program to provide service dogs and training to veterans with PTSD.

A Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) report released last year showed that participants paired with service dogs trained for PTSD had fewer suicidal behaviors and ideation within the first 18 months than people with emotional support animals.

According to VA, up to 20 of 100 veterans from the Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts have PTSD, and nearly 90,000 veterans committed suicide between 2005 and 2018.

READ MORE: Best Dog Breeds for People with Allergies: Maltese, Portuguese Water Dog, Poodle, Schnauzer and More

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written By: Joshua Sumers

WATCH: Biden's Dogs Will Join Famous Line of Presidential Pets - From Good Morning America