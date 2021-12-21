Texas has reported the first omicron variant death in the country, with the patient being an unvaccinated man in his 50s with underlying health conditions.

Harris County Public Health Department said in a statement that the man was between 50 to 60 years old who had been previously infected with COVID, according to a New York Daily News report.

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murth said on Monday that experts have warned that unvaccinated people remain at risk despite indications that the omicron variant is more virulent than other strains of the virus.

Murthy added that unvaccinated people will likely have a widely different COVID experience.

Harris County Public Health Executive Director Barbie Robinson said in a statement that it is a reminder of the severity of COVID and its variants. She also urged residents to get vaccinated if they are qualified, as well as have boosters if they have not already.

The Texas Department of State Health Services noted that over half of its residents, at 58.7 percent, are fully vaccinated against COVID.

READ NEXT: Dr. Anthony Fauci Says Early Data Show COVID Variant Omicron Less Dangerous As Compared to Delta; South African Travel Ban to Be Reviewed

Omicron Variant

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Monday that the omicron variant now accounts for 73 percent of all sequenced COVID cases in the United States, according to a Business Insider report.

Meanwhile, just 26 percent of sequenced cases were delta variants for the week ending December 18.

The CDC estimates that parts of the Northeast, Northwest, Southeast, and Southwest now make up more than 90 percent of omicron COVID cases.

Researchers found that omicron appears to produce a milder illness as compared to the earlier variants that spread in the U.S.

Most had mild symptoms or were asymptomatic and recovered in just a few days, as cited in a large study of omicron patients in South Africa.

Patients typically noted experiencing a scratchy throat, transitioning into nasal congestion. Dry cough and muscle aches and pains were also experienced, according to a People report.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday that a booster shot will protect against infection from omicron, adding that Pfizer and Moderna do not need to formulate a booster shot specifically for omicron.

Fauci said that the message remains clear, saying that unvaccinated people should get the shots.

Researchers tested antibodies for people who had been administered COVID vaccines and found that they are all less effective against omicron.

Pfizer offered 34 percent protection, while Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca had little to no effect against the variant.

Plans to Fight Omicron Variant

U.S. President Joe Biden revealed new plans to address the spread of the omicron variant, with the government making 500 million rapid at-home tests freely available to the Americas while also increasing support for his hospitals and ramping up testing sites that need additional capacity.

Biden said that the government will create new testing sites and use the Defense Production Act to help manufacture more tests, according to a CBS News report.

The White House announced late Monday that Biden had been in close contact with a staff member who later testified for COVID.

Press secretary Jen Psaki said that Biden has tested negative twice since Sunday and will test again on Wednesday.

Biden said there will be positive cases in every office, even in the White House, among those vaccinated. However, he said that those cases were unlikely to lead to serious illness.

READ MORE: Dr. Anthony Fauci Says COVID Variant Omicron Might Evade Protections Gained by Vaccination, Previous Infection

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by Mary Webber

WATCH: Texas becomes first state to report omicron variant-related death - from WFAA





