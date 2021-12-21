Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn files a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Flynn had also filed a complaint to stop a subpoena from the House Select Committee leading the Capitol riot probe.

The complaint named all nine members of the select committee as defendants, while Pelosi was the single defendant for the filed motion, according to The Western Journal report.

Flynn served under former President Donald Trump's administration only a few weeks at the start of his leadership. He resigned on Feb. 13, 2017.

However, the select committee is looking into the events of January 6 and eyed Flynn to be included in their investigation.

Flynn was mailed a subpoena in November, ordering him to hand over documents and appear for a deposition.

Flynn's complaint argued that he was a private citizen who personally held doubts and beliefs about the integrity of the 2020 election, adding that it was not a crime to have those beliefs whether they were correct or mistaken.

The complaint stated that Flynn had raised concerns over the subpoena. However, the select committee "stubbornly declined to provide any clarification" nor any cooperation to shed light on the issues.

The complaint questions the legality of the subpoena issued to Flynn, while also seeking declaratory and injunctive relief from the select committee.

Flynn also accuses the select committee leading the Capitol riot probe of engaging in "partisan harassment," according to a Washington Examiner report. He also expressed concern that cooperating with subpoenas would violate his First and Fifth Amendment rights.

Meanwhile, Flynn's motion against Pelosi argued that the former security advisor had no part in organizing, speaking at, or participating in the rallies that took place on January 6.

If his motion would be granted, Flynn would be relieved from appearing for a deposition or producing records.

In addition, it would stop Pelosi from enforcing the challenged subpoenas or from using any records it may have obtained.

Michael Flynn and The Capitol Riot Probe

Flynn, along with Roger Stone and Steve Bannon, was reportedly known to have participated in efforts to promote the January 6 event that turned riotous and deadly with five dead.

None of them were at the actual rally, but Stone was responsible for calling Trump supporters the night before, telling them the former president's opponent sought "nothing less than the heist of the 2020 election," according to an ABC News Go report in January.

Flynn spoke at a December 12 rally last year, telling supporters that "there has to be sacrifice," saying that they are in a fight for the "heart and soul of the country."

Flynn was dismissed for lying about conversations he had with the Russian ambassador and was later pardoned by Trump.

A person close to Flynn said that the retired general does not believe his words had incited violence, adding that Flynn does not condone it.

Trump reportedly invited Flynn and his family to the January 6 rally. However, the source said that they "left disgusted" on what they said was a "pointless gathering on the Ellipse."

