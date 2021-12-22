NBA legend Dennis Rodman was confronted by police at a Florida airport Monday morning after refusing to wear his face mask properly on a plane despite being asked four times by staff.

According to reports, Rodman was sitting in a first-class seat on a JetBlue flight from Los Angeles to Fort Lauderdale when staff asked him to pull up his mask.

Fox News reported that the 60-year-old NBA legend, also known by his nickname "The Worm," was confronted by law enforcement officials after arriving at an airport on Monday in Florida after failing to comply with the federal mask mandate for travelers.

Witnesses on the JetBlue flight flying out of Los Angeles told TMZ Sports that Dennis Rodman was asked four separate times to keep his face mask on. The staff directed the five-time NBA champion to cover both his nose and mouth with the mask, but he lowered it each time to his chin.

Daily Mail reported that Rodman would also not immediately fix his mask when asked.

Dennis Rodman Faces Problems Over Mask Mandate, COVID-19 Guidelines Again

According to TMZ Sports, law enforcement sources said Dennis Rodman complained that he was having trouble breathing during the flight, which prompted him to lower his mask.

After the plane landed at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Rodman met with deputies from the Broward County Sheriff's office. TMZ Sports reported that the former NBA star was cooperative and eventually sent on his way without citing him.

According to JetBlue's website, all travelers aged two or older must wear a mask the whole duration of the flight and in the airport during the boarding and landing process.

The site also emphasized that face masks must also be worn above the chin to cover the nose and mouth properly.

The incident was not the first time Rodman failed to comply with COVID-19 guidelines. The former basketball star was previously seen failing to maintain social distancing and complying with the mask mandate in September 2020 while interacting with fans in Los Angeles.

During the incident in L.A., Rodman was seen talking and shaking hands with his mask at his chin. It's good that his fans continued to wear their masks properly as they interacted with the NBA legend.

Dennis Rodman was not the first celebrity to face controversy over the mask mandate implemented in the U.S.

Last month, British model Katie Price was kicked off a connecting flight from Las Vegas for refusing to wear a mask.

The 43-year-old model was flying with her "Love Island" star fiancé Carl Woods when a passenger claimed that Price refused to comply with the mandate four times before she was kicked off.

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Jess Smith

