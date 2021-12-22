A lot of YouTube influencers in Mexico have turned their digital fame into real-world earnings. The prominence of social media has paved the way for the birth of the social media influencer culture, which probably started as online gatherings on web forums and bulletin boards.

Users then transferred to blogging sites and, more recently, to social media, which became an ever-growing industry with the introduction of YouTube in 2005, Twitter in 2006, and Instagram in 2010, which are now mostly frequented by many influencers.

Influencers can be seen sharing a slice of their lives in a curated version, as well as talking about topics ranging from fashion, lifestyle, and beauty.

Mexico has a fair share of influencers when it comes to this industry, mostly driven by social media. Here are some of the most influential social media personalities in Mexico as of early this year.

Luis Arturo Villar Sudek

Luis Arturo Villar Sudek is considered to be the highest-paid influencer in Mexico. He is the man behind the YouTube channel "Luisito Communica."

Mexico News Daily reported that Villar's earnings range from $49,700 up to $785,500 per month.

He first established his success with his travel videos on YouTube. However, he has since used his earnings and platform to go into real estate, podcasting, and acting, among others.

Villar currently has 37.6 million subscribers on YouTube and 30.1 million Instagram followers.

Kimberly Loaiza

Kimberly Loaiza is known for being a singer, influencer, and YouTuber with currently 34.5 million subscribers on YouTube and 32.3 million followers on Instagram, according to an El Heraldo De Mexico report.

Loaiza has used her platform and status as a content creator to earn up to $164,000 a month. She does it with her partner Juan de Dios Pantoja.

Escorpión Dorado

Escorpión Dorado is considered one of the most recognized comedians in show business. He is among the oldest influential creators to make it to the video-sharing platform YouTube.

At 40 years old, he has managed to become one of the most influential content creators in Mexico. His income is estimated to be from $3,700 to $59,300 a month, with more than 8.8 million subscribers on YouTube and five million on Instagram.

Mariand Castrejón Castañeda or Yuya

Mariand Castrejón Castañeda, popularly known as Yuya, is a YouTuber and a beauty mogul. She is considered to be the third-richest influencer in Mexico.

She became known for her blog talking about skincare, makeup, and beauty products, which has earned her more than 24 million subscribers on YouTube and 16.8 million on Instagram. Her monthly income from being a content creator ranges from $1,300 to $ 20,600.

Yuya's net worth in 2018 was an estimated $3 million with a monthly income of $74,000 to $100,000, Remezcla reported.

The Cuernavaca-born vlogger reportedly has a bigger security team than Mexico's President Manuel Andres Lopez Obrador for being so famous.

Yuya also published two books. The first one was a beauty and fashion guide published in 2014, while her second book, released in 2015, talked about self-care and positivity.

Los Polinesios

Siblings Karen and Lesslie Velázquez Espinosa started their career as content creators of a YouTube cooking channel.

The Los Polinesios earn between $36,500 and $584,200 by creating content of all kinds, ranging from beauty and fashion. The siblings currently have more than 25 million subscribers on YouTube and 4.6 million on Instagram.

WATCH: Social Media Helped Fuel the 'Me Too' Movement in Mexico - From CGTN America





