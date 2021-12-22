U.S. Border Patrol agents stopped a Saudi Arabian man believed to be a "potential terrorist" from illegally entering the U.S. from Mexico last week.

Yuma Sector Chief Border Patrol Agent Chris Clem on Monday tweeted a blurred photo of the unidentified 21-year-old migrant from Saudi Arabia as he announced his apprehension.

Clem said the man was arrested near Yuma, Arizona on Thursday night. The man was apprehended wearing a New York county ambulance jacket, Crow River Media reported.

Saudi Arabian Suspect Linked to 'Yemeni Subjects of Interest'

According to Clem, the migrant from Saudi Arabia is "linked to several Yemeni subjects of interest." However, he did not provide additional details about the "Yemeni subjects of interest."

Reports said the Saudi Arabian man would be processed for an expedited removal from the U.S. in accordance with federal immigration law.

The New York Post reported that while the man was donning a jacket with a patch on one sleeve that reads "Central Oneida County Volunteer Ambulance Corps," the group has denied any affiliation with the migrant.

"This individual is not, and has never been, affiliated with Central Oneida County Volunteer Ambulance Corps," EMS chief Thomas Meyers said in a statement posted on the group's Facebook page.

Meyers noted that they don't know how the potential terrorist obtained one of their discontinued jacket styles, and they were currently investigating this, Fox 10 Phoenix reported.

National Guard Presence in U.S.-Mexico Border Increased

The apprehension of the Saudi Arabian potential terrorist comes two weeks after Arizona Governor Doug Ducey ordered an increase of resources near the border in Yuma. Border patrol agents in this area have been overwhelmed with illegal immigration.

As per Ducey's directives, 24 additional officers from the Arizona National Guard were sent to the border along with six vehicles, one light utility helicopter, and four ATVs.

In addition, the National Guard and the Department of Public Safety have also deployed tactical resources to areas where the most threatening incursions are occurring.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said that while they are thankful for the apprehension of the potential terrorist, it should not be forgotten that thousands of unidentified migrants regularly cross the border and escape undetected into the communities.

Brnovich noted that the government should take decisive action to prevent terrorists from crossing the border and securing the areas. He added that his office is fighting in court to hold the Biden administration accountable for increasing hardened criminals crossing the U.S. border.

Brnovich wrote a letter to President Joe Biden wherein he expressed his concern regarding the entry of potential terrorists to the U.S through the southern border. He also challenged Biden to go to the southern border to witness the situation first-hand.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Arabian embassy in the U.S. has denied in a Twitter post that the "potential terrorist" arrested by the authorities was a Saudi citizen.

The embassy noted that it has already contacted the relevant U.S. authorities on the matter, stressing that man apprehended for being a possible terrorist was not Saudi Arabian.

