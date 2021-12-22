A medical examiner revealed through an autopsy result on Wednesday that former NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson died due to "chronic alcohol use."

The former player Tampa Bay Buccaneers player was discovered dead in a Florida hotel earlier this year, USA Today Sports reported.

According to Fox 13, the medical report says that Jackson's body showed signs of several conditions including kidney failure, alcohol-related cardiovascular disease, and minor injuries. The former NFL player's head also had a laceration on his head, as well as bruises on his torso and extremities.

The autopsy report also revealed that Jackson had a blood alcohol content of 0.28 percent when he was discovered dead in a Florida hotel in February.

The medical examiner indicated in the report that Jackson's manner of death was "natural."

READ NEXT: Former NFL Player Phillip Adams, Who Killed Himself After Fatally Shooting 6, Diagnosed with CTE

Former Buccaneers Wide Receiver's Family Says Athlete Had CTE

The autopsy result on Wednesday came a week after Vincent Jackson's family revealed that the former Buccaneers player had CTE or Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy.

CTE is known to be a disorder found in the brain, which is caused by repetitive head trauma. Experts reveal that CTE is linked to depression, aggression, memory loss, impulsive behavior, and mood disorders.

The former NFL wide receiver's widow, Lindsey, said that the athlete experienced memory loss and erratic behavior and that he turned to alcohol to stabilize the symptoms he was experiencing. She then revealed that her late husband admitted that alcohol calms himself in time when his brains feel "fuzzy."

Jackson's widow still found the post mortem CTE diagnosis to his late husband was surprising, contending that the Buccaneers wide receiver was not diagnosed with a concussion during his professional football career.

As Jackson's widow revealed her late husband's condition, she then raised awareness about the CTE in her statement.

"The conversation around the topic [CTE] needs to be more prevalent, and our family hopes that others will feel comfortable and supported when talking about CTE moving forward," the former NFL wide receiver's widow said.

Lindsey then revealed that Jackson's brain was donated to VA-BU-CLF Brain Bank in Boston University. The move is in line with the family's hope to raise awareness of CTE.

Ex-NFL Player Vincent Jackson's Death

On February 15, Monday, Hillsborough County Sheriff's office revealed that Vincent Jackson was discovered dead in a room at Homewood Suites on Tampa.

Reports noted that the former Buccaneers player's body was found by a housekeeper in the hotel at around 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

As the investigation took place, a spokesperson from the sheriff's office pointed out that the player's body did not show any signs of "trauma" in his body when he was discovered, and that they do not believe a crime or suspected foul play occurred in the hotel room.

Jackson was a three-time Pro Bowl selection for the Buccaneers, but the team underscored that the late player's greatest achievement when he was at the team was when he was nominated as their "Walter Peyton Man of the Year" for four consecutive years.

READ NEXT: LeBron James Catches Heat After Walking Into Staples Center With Cigar Before Lakers Lose to Suns Despite His Monster Performance

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written By: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Vincent Jackson's Widow Speaks on CTE in an Exclusive ABC News Interview - From ABC News