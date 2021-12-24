Texas Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar said he has "moved on" from trying to work with Vice President Kamala Harris when it comes to border and immigration issues.

Cuellar said Harris was tasked to do that job, but "it doesn't look like she's very interested in this," Daily Mail reported.

"So we are going to move on to other folks that work on this issue," he added. Cuellar noted that when Harris said she would be visiting the border in June, his office reached out to her office, but the calls were unreturned.

The Texas representative then compared President Joe Biden's office to Harris, saying in the West Wing, "at least they talk to you," Fox News reported.

Cuellar has earlier called for Harris' replacement as the so-called "border czar" as his constituents struggle with the surge of migrants at the border firsthand.

Kamala Harris and Immigration Issues

Joe Biden has tapped Kamala Harris to address the "root causes" of the migration surge that has overwhelmed the border this year.

However, she reportedly complained privately to allies about the difficulties of the assignment, with her facing criticisms for waiting months to visit the border.

Harris has delivered mixed messages at one point, telling migrants "do not come" illegally while proclaiming herself to be an "advocate" for both legal and illegal migrants.

Kamala Harris as 'Border Czar'

Kamala Harris' aides have highlighted her work of lobbying other countries and companies to join the U.S. in a commitment to invest around $1.2 billion in efforts to expand digital access, climate resilience, and create more economic opportunities in Central America, The New York Times reported.

Harris issued the call during a roundtable discussion with CEOs of companies such as Microsoft, PepsiCo Latin America, and Cargill.

A senior White House official said, at the time, that they have brought resources, political focus, and raised the international profile. The official added that the vice president has caused all of those to happen with her leadership and her vision.

However, there has not been much effort when it comes to curbing corruption in the region. There are also issues regarding the way she runs her team.

Gil Duran worked for Kamala Harris when she was the California attorney general in 2013. Duran said that the vice president could be insulting and unprofessional.

Duran noted that he quit after five months on the job when Harris declined to attend a briefing before a press conference and berated a staff member to the point of tears when she felt unprepared.

Symone Sanders, a chief spokesperson for Harris, announced her departure from the vice president's team earlier this month. In November, Harris communications director Ashley Etienne left the vice president's side.

A Rasmussen Reports poll found that just 39 percent of likely voters have a favorable impression of Kamala Harris, while 57 percent have a negative view of the vice president, New York Post reported.

