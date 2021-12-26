At least 18 were dead, and more than 280 were injured after floods covered the northeastern part of Brazil as two dams broke amid the heavy rains in the region.

According to CNN, the death toll and number of injured were confirmed by officials from Brazil. Bahia Governor Rui Costa confirmed that the floods had affected at least 40 cities throughout their state, including the city of Ilheus, which was one of the worst-hit.

Brazil's meteorological and natural disaster monitoring agencies warned that there was a risk of more floods and landslides in Bahia, with the possibility of rainfall continuing until Tuesday.

Brazil: Thousands of People Evacuated Over Historic Floods

As of Sunday, Bahia's civil defense and protection agency recorded at least 35,000 people evacuated from their homes due to floods.

Costa said the "massive tragedy" in their state was "truly terrifying," given the number of casualties and properties destroyed.

"This is a massive tragedy. I can't remember seeing anything like this in Bahia's recent history, given the amount of cities and houses involved. It's truly terrifying," he noted.

Costa added that many houses and streets were still "completely underwater." The current record of evacuees was marked as a record-high escalation from the over 11,000 who were first evacuated from their residence on Saturday.

As thousands of people fled from their homes, the Bahia and federal government mounted a joint operation on Saturday. Other states also joined in the operation to deploy people, aircraft and equipment; and provide relief to residents in the flooded areas.

"We are fully mobilized, taking all measures to ensure the necessary support to the victims of the heavy rains that hit Bahia this Christmas," Costa said in a video message.

Officials noted that Bahia's capital, Salvador, had at least a rainfall totaling 25 centimeters this month. The said number was reportedly five times the historic average.

The state's infrastructure secretary also reported flooding and traffic blocks on 17 roads, with some due to landslides and rockslides.

On Sunday, DW reported that rescue teams were also helping residents trapped in their homes as they delivered supplies to them. Some of the residents who were trapped in the city of Itabuna after parts of the downtown area were flooded with water have reportedly been rescued.

2 Dams in Brazil Break as Heavy Rains Hit the Country's Northeastern Region

Warnings of flash floods have been issued after two dams broke in Brazil's state of Bahia. The Igua dam, situated on the Verruga River, collapsed on Saturday night, prompting the evacuation of residents in Itambe town.

Then on Sunday morning, a second dam broke in Jussiape, prompting authorities to renew their calls for people to move to safety.

Brazilian authorities said more than 19,500 people were displaced, 16,000 were homeless, and two people were missing due to the flooding.

