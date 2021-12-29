The year 2021 has been a roller coaster ride for everyone, with the adjustments and protocols people need to abide by because of the coronavirus. But thanks to artists like Olivia Rodrigo, the pandemic has been a bit better due to her melodious notes and powerful vocals.

This year may be a bit hard, but it may not be the case for the 18-year old singer, as her music career skyrocketed amid the pandemic.

Olivia Rodrigo: Life Before 'Driver's License'

Before Rodrigo's hit single "Driver's License" was played on the radio, she was a member of the Disney family.

Rodrigo started her career on Disney Channel's "Bizaardvark," where she acted from 2016 to 2019. When she was 15, the "Good For You" singer landed a role on Disney's "High School Musical: The Musical: The series," Biography shared.

Olivia also had a cameo role in the hit television series "New Girl" in 2017.

At 18 years old, Rodrigo already achieved so much as she was named one of Forbes' 2021 "30 Under 30." She was also named Time's Entertainer of the Year. In July, the singer was also invited to the White House to promote COVID vaccines to young people.

Olivia Rodrigo: A Look Back on Her Musical Journey

Olivia Rodrigo did not settle on acting and proved that her voice can move people.

When she was 16, Olivia sang the ballad "All I Want," which became a hit for "High School Musical: The Musical - The Series."

"All I Want" paved the way for her music career as she signed with Geffen Records after multiple labels noticed her talent because of the song. The said song also charted on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2020.

On January 8, Rodrigo released "Driver's License." The hit single became Spotify's most-streamed non-holiday song on January 11. On January 14, Rodrigo's "Driver License" broke the streaming service's record for the most-streamed song in seven days.

"Driver's License" also became number one in Billboard Hot 100. The said song stayed on the top spot for eight consecutive weeks.

Rodrigo then released "Déjà vu" on April 1. The song debuted at number eight on Billboard Hot 100, but eventually made its way to the third spot.

May is also a month of joy for Olivia as she dropped her third single, "Good 4 U," and her first album, "Sour."

All 11 tracks of Rodrigo's album were in the top 30 on Billboard Hot 100. Seven of her songs were in the top 15, while her first album debuted number one at Billboard Top 200.

Aside from being a chart-topper in Billboard, "Sour" was named by Spotify as 2021's most-streamed album" on December 1.

Olivia Rodrigo's hard work paid off in November as she received seven Grammy nominations, including Song of the Year, Album of The Year, and Best New Artist.

Billboard also announced that Olivia Rodrigo was the No. 1 Top New Artist of the Year based on sales, streams, and airplay of her work.

