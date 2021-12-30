A California man was arrested in Iowa after sharing to authorities his intention of killing "persons in power," including President Joe Biden while driving straight to the White House.

According to NBC News, authorities said in court papers Wednesday that Kuachua Brillion Xiong was arrested in Iowa after telling law enforcement officers during a traffic stop that he would "do whatever it takes" to kill government leaders on his "hit list."

California Man Reveals 'Hit List' on Authorities That Includes Joe Biden, Anthony Fauci Mark Zuckerburg

The "hit list" of the heavily armed California man included not only Joe Biden but also the president's chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The sheriff's records showed that Xiong was being held in the Pottawattamie County Jail in Council Bluffs since Thursday.

California Man Creates 'Hit List' on TikTok Videos, Plans to Die in White House

In a criminal complaint, Secret Service Agent Justin Larson wrote that Xiong was pulled over on December 21 in Cass County and found to have an AR-15-type rifle, ammunition, loaded magazines, body armor, and even medical kits.

Larson added that the 25-year-old California man had been driving from his home near Sacramento, California, since December 18 "with the intention of driving straight to the White House... to kill persons in power."

Speaking with investigators, Xiong revealed that the "evil individuals he intended to kill" included Biden, Fauci, former President Barack Obama, and co-founder of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg.

The criminal complaint also mentioned that Xiong shared to a sheriff's deputy that he disapproved of Joe Biden's government and the administration. He noted that he was traveling to Washington, D.C., carrying a "hit list" of targets he saved from TikTok videos.

The complaint also confirmed that Xiong used a map application on his phone and set his destination for the White House.

The California man was identified as a grocery store employee from Merced. He showed investigators a drawing of the White House grounds and specified what he perceived as the "weak spot" that he identified during his pre-attack research.

"He added that if released from custody, he would immediately resume traveling to the White House... and 'do whatever it takes to complete his plan," Larson wrote in the complaint.

The complaint also revealed that Xiong noted that he has no intention of returning to California to see his family because he had already decided to die while fighting "evil demons in the White House."

During the traffic stop, Xiong agreed to let Cass County Sheriff's Sgt. Tyler Shiels searched his car, and he later admitted that he had a weapon and ammunition. According to investigators, there were around 100 videos on Xiong's "hit list."

The Los Angeles Times reported that Xiong is set to appear in court for a detention hearing on Thursday. He was charged with making threats against a former president, which is a federal crime.

