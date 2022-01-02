Royal expert Russel Myers noted that Prince Andrew is seen to be "banished from" Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebration with the Duke of York.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre is accusing the Duke of York of having sexual relations with her when she was a minor. Giuffre is suing Andrew for sexual assault in a civil lawsuit in the U.S., according to The Express-News report.

Myers noted that there will be a lot of "nervousness" within the Palace in light of the Queen's celebration.

Myers added that he believes Andrew will not be allowed to stay "anywhere near" the public during the Platinum Jubilee, according to International The News report. Myers said that there are worries that Andrew's current situation could potentially overshadow the celebration.

Royal Family on Prince Andrew's Sexual Assault Case

Meanwhile, the British royal family has been accused of shielding the Queen's second son against his case.

A senior journalist noted that the monarchy did more to protect the Duke of York from scrutiny as compared to Meghan Markle, according to another International The News report.

The journalist, Eric Michael Garcia, said that the fact the Royal Family did more to protect Andrew than Markle "says everything you need to know about both."

Meanwhile, reports noted that the conviction of British socialite and Jeffrey Epstein's former partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, is a further blow for Andrew.

Andrew has categorically denied allegations against him, while his lawyers claimed that Giuffre accepted a settlement with Epstein, wherein it stated that she could not pursue a case against any of Epstein's associates.

Prince Andrew's lawyers have told the court that Giuffre is pursuing a "baseless lawsuit against Andrew to achieve another payday" at his own expense, according to The Guardian report. They claim his "sullied reputation" is collateral damage to the Epstein scandal.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace on Sunday has denied reports that courtiers may have to ask Andrew to stop using title if he loses the lawsuit against Giuffre.

The palace said that it would not comment on ongoing legal matters. They had also played down reports that the Duke of York would have to step back from his role as colonel-in-chief of nine military regiments, units, and corps.

Giuffre alleged that Maxwell told her 17-year-old self that he had to do "for Andrew what I do for Jeffrey," according to a BBC News report. She said that the duke knew her age and that she was a sex-trafficking victim.

In 2019, Andrew said in an interview with BBC Newsnight that he had no recollection of her meeting Giuffre.

Andrew said that Giuffre's account of their London meeting did not happen. He added that he could not explain a photo of him with his arm around Giuffre, with Maxwell in the background.

In August 2021, the Metropolitan Police has reviewed a document as part of the civil action in the U.S.

The police also reviewed information passed to them by the media in June 2021.

