Ezra Miller, DC's "The Flash." put an end to rumors that his upcoming movie will change the continuity of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) by completely erasing the Snyderverse.

End of Snydervese?

According to CBR, "The Flash" star commented on the rumor in an Instagram conversation, which was screen-captured and shared on Reddit.

"No power or force in any known megaverse would or could ever erase Zack Snyder's mighty wrkz," Miller said.

He also stood by his words, stating he could be quoted saying that and be taken to the press or any other pillar of capitalism.

Miller's response was following the rise of several rumors that suggest that the upcoming "The Flash" film from Warner Bros. would decanonize all the previous installments by director Zack Snyder in the DCEU. This includes the events in "Batman v. Superman," "Man of Steel," and "Justice League."

Miller to Return as Barry Allen in his First Solo Film as 'The Flash'

The upcoming "The Flash" film will see Miller suit up again as Barry Allen in his first solo film. He has already played the fastest man on earth, alongside Ben Affleck as Batman and Henry Cavill as Superman, in their own SnyderVerse films. Gal Gadot was also in the Justice League film as Wonder Woman and Jason Momoa as Aquaman.

On the other hand, it has been reported that Cavill will not be reprising his role as Clark Kent/ Superman. However, Affleck will be returning as the Dark Crusader in "The Flash." In addition, Michael Keaton will also return as 1989's Batman in the film.

It has been confirmed by "The Flash" director Andy Muschietti, that they have already wrapped up filming the Scarlet Speedster's movie in October 2021.

Muschietti also revealed that the film will be full of surprises during a DC FanDome panel in China.

"We can tell you there are surprises, we cannot reveal what they are," Muschietti said.

At the moment, details surrounding the plot of "The Flash" movie are still scarce. However, it was revealed that it will mainly deal with the existence of the multiverse and alternate realities. This was indicated by Keaton's return as the Caped Crusader and the appearance of Flash's evil doppelganger, who will also be portrayed by Miller.

Moreover, during an interview last year, Muschietti stated that the storyline for the upcoming "The Flash" movie will become the foundation for future films in the DCEU.

He also added that it will be inclusive in the sense that everything will exist in one unified universe.

"The Flash" will be speeding into the silver screen in November of 2022.

