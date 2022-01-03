On New Year's Day, Rapper Kodak Black, a Florida native, was arrested in Broward County after he was slapped with trespassing charges, according to local reports.

Kodak Black Arrested by Authorities in South Florida for Trespassing

Black, who was born Octave Dieuson, is now legally known as Bill Kapri after he changed his name.

Based on the report of The Guardian, the 24-year-old rapper Bill Kapri known as Kodak Black was taken into custody in the early hours of New Year's Day, and his representatives confirmed the arrest. Broward County sheriff's deputies said they "made contact with Bill Kapri" at around 1:30 a.m. ET in the Pompano Beach area, a place where Black is originally from.

After he was placed in custody Black bonded out at about 4 a.m.

The sheriff's department is yet to respond to a request for additional information regarding the charges against Kodak Black and the circumstances of his arrest. In addition, the trespassing accusations were not immediately cleared by the officials.

Kodak Black Hits Headlines for Crimes, Charity Works

According to South Florida Sun-Sentinel Black also paid for the college education of the children of two FBI agents who were slain.

Aside from the payments for the loved ones of the FBI agents, the Sun-Sentinel reported that he also paid the funeral costs for a police officer in South Carolina and honored the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting victim Meadow Pollack by donating $100,000 to the Nova Southeastern University law school in her memory.

However, based on The Guardian, the Florida native rapper also made the headlines when former United States President Donald Trump commuted his sentence for falsifying records related to a gun purchase in Miami.

In April 2019, Kapri was arrested on separate drug and gun charges near Niagara Falls, New York, as he was trying to cross the U.S. border from Canada. He also faced several allegations of unlawful possession of marijuana and criminal possession of a weapon second degree.

Also, before their arrest, Kapri and three others were detained by U.S. Border and Customs Protection. Kodak Black was arraigned in the town of Lewiston and was detained in Niagara County Jail held with a $20,000/$40,000 cash bond.

At the time, Black had served about half of his 3-year sentence.

Moreover, last April, the rapper was also sent to probation after assaulting a teenage girl in a South Carolina hotel room. Black was charged with rape but he accepted a deal and pleaded guilty to first-degree assault.

On the other hand, Black has sold more than 30 million singles, several multi-platinum, and platinum-certified. Among his hits were Zeze, No Flockin', and Roll in Peace.

