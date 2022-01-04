Mutilated bodies of at least five victims believed to have been murdered by Mexican drug cartel hitmen were found in separate bags on a deserted road in Mexico on Sunday.

According to the Daily Star, alongside the bags were two notes from the Mexican drug cartel believed to be responsible for the horrific crime.

The two narco messages found at the crime scene had been addressed to the families of the victims, who were allegedly kidnapped on New Year's Eve. The notes reportedly contained the names of the deceased victims.

Residents discovered the bags with the grisly remains on an isolated road between Silao de la Victoria and the Bajío de Bonilla community in Guanajuato state shortly before 7 a.m. on January 2. They immediately reported it to the emergency system 911.

Elements of the Mexican National Guard, who responded to the emergency call, found several bags containing body parts.

READ NEXT: Higher Fentanyl Seizures in U.S. Borders Recorded by CBP as Overdose for the Drug Surges

Other Mutilated Bodies Found in Mexico's Guanajuato State

On December 28, residents of Celaya, Guanajuato discovered dismembered body parts inside six to seven trash bags, AM reported. The trash bags were found next to an irrigation canal that divides the Santa Rita and Gobernadores communities.

Authorities said the mutilated bodies found in the trash bags belonged to at least three individuals who were not identified. It was still unclear if a Mexican drug cartel was involved in this crime.

On January 2, a charred corpse was also discovered at a vacant lot in the Los Olivos neighborhood, also in Celaya. The State Attorney General's Office said they could not identify the victim if it was a man or a woman due to the state of decomposition. The arms, skull, and torso were reportedly skeletal.

According to reports, some farmworkers in the area discovered the corpse and they immediately reported it to 911.

Mexico Army Enters 'Non-Aggression Pact' Between Mexican Drug Cartels

Mexico is in the middle of a brutal drug war, with several Mexican drug cartels fighting for supremacy. However, The Guardian reported that Mexico's army has largely stopped fighting Mexican drug cartels, particularly in western Mexico, where soldiers only guard the dividing lines between cartel territories so they won't invade each other's turf.

According to security analyst Alejandro Hope, the government's strategy is clearly "some sort of non-aggression pact."

"There is something like an increasingly explicit attempt to administer the conflict... They [soldiers] are not there to disarm the two sides, but rather to prevent the conflict from spreading," Hope noted.

The Los Viagras gang has long dominated the state of Michoacan. However, Jalisco cartel's leader, Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera, wanted to expand and regain control of his hometown, Chila, in Michoacan.

The fight against violence in Mexico is getting more challenging as President Manuel Andres Lopez Obrador's administration shunned the strategy to use force against Mexican drug cartels, the Yucatan Times reported.

According to authorities, Mexico recorded 28,160 intentional homicides in 2021, which is equivalent to 77.1 homicides daily. The months with the most number of intentional homicide cases were March and May, with 2,444 and 2,462 cases, respectively.

Last December, Mexico reportedly recorded a total of 2,274 murders, while on the last day of 2021, there were 80 victims of intentional homicide

READ MORE: Son of Sinaloa Cartel Boss El Chapo Allegedly Ordered the Murder of Famous Mexican Singer

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Mexico's Cartels Are Deadlier Than Ever Despite the Pandemic - From VICE News