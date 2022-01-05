NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal became a blessing for many underprivileged children in Georgia during the holiday season as he surprised them with expensive gifts like PS5s, Nintendo Switches, and bikes.

O'Neal has not played an NBA game in over a decade, but the 15x All-Star is still widely known because of his comic personality in TNT's "Inside The NBA."

O'Neal has been on the show alongside former NBA star Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson.

Shaquille O'Neal Shares Importance of Giving During Holiday Season

Shaquille O'Neal's friendly banter with Charles Barkley and invaluable basketball analysis was among other things that have kept him relevant even in today's audience.

During his professional career in the NBA, O'Neal won four championships and had a reputation of being unguardable. In his prime, no one had an answer for the 7-footer's dominance in the paint.

Aside from being an excellent basketball player, O'Neal is also a good entrepreneur. He nearly tripled his career earnings after his retirement with smart investing.

According to Sports Rush, O'Neal shared that his parents taught him the value of helping those in need. The big man recently appeared on Garyvee's podcast, where he tackled the holidays and the reason why he felt the need to give back to the community.

The 49-year-old former NBA player also talked about Shaq-themed NFTs and his journey as an entrepreneur, among other things.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend revealed that he donated thousands of Nintendo Switches, PlayStation 5 consoles, and bikes to kids in an elementary school in McDonough, Georgia.

PEOPLE reported that the gift-giving was part of O'Neal's Shaq-a-Claus event, which 500 children of Wesley Lakes Elementary School attended.

O'Neal also recalled his childhood and how his parents taught him the need to help the underprivileged. He said his father was a drill sergeant and his mother was a hard-working woman, and despite just having little in life, his parents taught him the value of giving back and helping those in need.

Shaq Gives Gadgets, Bikes During Holiday Season

Shaq said he ordered about 1,000 Switches and 1,000 PS5s. He also mentioned that he went to Walmart to get some bikes for the children. He noted that the kids were crying and happy after they received their presents.

Sports fans and analysts agreed that Shaquille O'Neal understood the kind of impact a gesture like this gift-giving can have. It was probably a small thing for him as he earns millions and owns 100s of restaurant chains.

Instead of selling branded shoes, O'Neal also chose to sell affordable sneakers in Walmart, unlike Nike's kind of branding for other athletes at his level.

The Lakers legend always prioritized charity over making millions, proving that he always wanted to help other people.

