The Los Angeles Lakers ended up with a strong finish from their men LeBron James and Malik Monk during their comeback win against the Sacramento Kings Tuesday.

According to Silver Screen and Roll, James and Monk combined for 55 points, including five three-pointers in a rally late in the fourth period that allowed the home team to overtake against the Sacramento Kings, 122-114.

LeBron James, Malik Monk Take Lakers to Another Victory at Home

LeBron James finished the game at Crypto.com Arena with 31 points, and Malik Monk had 24 points as the Lakers won their third straight to open a five-game homestand.

Despite the stellar performances from Kings backcourt De'Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield, the team from Sacramento fell short against the Lakers. Fox scored a team-high of 30 points, and Hield dropped 26 points for the Kings, but they still lost for the second time in their last five games.

Meanwhile, the LA Lakers trailed 96-89 with 8:11 remaining before James orchestrated a 14-point run alongside Monk. The King scored 14 points while Monk tallied 11 in a 33-18 finish.

James hit a pair of three-pointers and Monk three as part of the flurry, giving the Lakers the upper hand in the final minutes of action.

Monk had a 6-for-11 shooting night on three-pointers for the Lakers, who won despite getting outshot 51.8 percent to 49.5 percent overall and 41-34 on threes.

The Lakers supporting cast also showed up at home as Talen Horton-Tucker, and Russell Westbrook added 19 points apiece for the Lakers, while big man Dwight Howard put up a double-double with 14 points and a game-high 14 rebounds to seal the deal at home.

Russell Westbrook's First Turnover-Free Game in More Than Five Years

California native guard Russell Westbrook bounced back from his nine-turnover outing on Sunday against the Timberwolves by committing zero miscues in the 122-114 Lakers win over the Kings.

It was the first time that the point guard protected the ball well in nearly six years. Westbrook snapped his personal streak of 407 straight games with a turnover, dating back to March 14, 2016, when he played for the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Lakers followed suit when it came to ball security as the LA squad had a season-low of five turnovers.

According to ESPN Stats & Information research, the turnovers number was the fewest for the franchise in a game since 2014.

Russell Westbrook said during the post-game interview that their game only showed that when they would put their mind to it, they could do it as a team. The Laker guard finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, and a game-high plus-minus of plus-17 in 34 minutes of action.

LeBron James also agreed with Westbrook's statement. He noted that they managed to get the win by not turning over the ball despite not shooting the ball very well.

