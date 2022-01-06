Pope Francis Says People Without Children, But With Pets are Selfish—Here's His Actual Sermon

Pope Francis is now urging people to have children. He even called individuals who do not want to have kids selfish.

Right now, the world is still having so many issues, especially when it comes to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Aside from infecting people, the ongoing health crisis also affects other things that are essential for people's daily lives.

These include visiting places, having jobs, and other necessities. Recently, Bloomberg reported that the United States added around one million infected cases in its COVID-19 data.

If this continues, there is a high chance that the recent safety measures will return. Because of this, many individuals tend to avoid having kids.

Pope Francis Says People Without Kids are Selfish

According to CBS News' latest report, the Catholic Church leader had a sermon last January 5. During his lecture, he also mentioned the importance of fatherhood or parenthood.

"We have so many children without fathers and the challenges of this in society today, we notice," said Pope Francis.

"Fathers are not born but made. A man does not become a father by bringing a child into the world, but by taking up the responsibility to care for that child," he added.

After explaining this, he added that those individuals who have pets but don't want to have children are selfish. The Catholic Church head further stated that having no child poses a bigger risk than having them.

He explained that a lot of children are currently looking for people to act like their parents, saying that adoption also needs to be considered.

Why People Do Not Want Kids?

BuzzFeed reported that there are various reasons why people, especially the younger generations, no longer want to have kids.

These include the current status of the world. On the other hand, other reasons involve mental wellness. Some of the younger generations said that they are afraid to lose themselves once they have kids.

Another thing that affects the child decision-making of many people is the worsening climate change.

Meanwhile, other people want to focus on their careers. They said that they are not planning to have a child yet unless they reached a certain level in their professions. If you want to see more details, you can check this link.

