Separate piranha attacks in Paraguay this year left four people dead and more than 20 others injured, causing concern among locals.

Fox News reported that the first death of the new year happened on January 2, when a 22-year-old man was bathing in the Paraguay River, which is one of the biggest in the country, at the Ita Enramada neighborhood just south of the capital Asuncion.

His family contacted the police after he disappeared during a family outing. Police conducted a search, and after 45 minutes, his body was found with severe bite marks from the piranhas.

READ NEXT: Argentina Extends Export Ban on Some Beef Cuts to Guarantee Domestic Supply, Lower Local Prices

More People Died in Paraguay Due to Piranha Attacks

The second incident also happened in the same river in the town of Puerto Rosario, when a 49-year-old man was found dead after being attacked by the ferocious fish, The Daily Mail reported.

He was also found with severe bites on the face a few hours after he was reported missing. It was believed that he died first from a heart attack before the piranhas in the water attacked him.

Two other young people were also found dead Sunday with bites of the omnivorous fish species on their bodies in the Tebicuary River at Villa Florida.

On Tuesday, Naval Prefecture members and the Public Ministry removed the body of another victim, who was reported missing on Monday.

The man, who was found floating in the Paraguay River, reportedly died of asphyxia by submersion. However, he also had bite marks on his face and feet.

There have also been more than seven other reports of swimmers being bitten on New Year's Day on the beach at the Bella Vista swimming club in Itapua.

Dozens of other reports have also been filed by bathers in other beach areas. These incidents were reportedly not fatal but resulted in serious injuries.

Adrian Cardoza, the Bella Vista club's manager, said they were thinking of using chemicals to place in the water to keep the piranhas away.

Piranha attacks happen not only in Paraguay but also in other South American countries. In Argentina, a piranha attack caused a teenage girl to lose a toe after the fish bit her.

Piranha Attacks

Piranhas are an omnivorous fish species that do not usually attack humans unless at times of drought, starvation, or during their breeding season between October and March. Aggressive behavior is generally observed among male piranhas, but they do not usually result in fatal attacks.

According to experts, piranhas usually turn aggressive when water levels are low, starved, or in their breeding season.

To avoid being victimized by the said fish species, prevent commotion such as splashing and making unnecessary noise in the water. Piranhas are known to be attracted to these kinds of environments.

Throwing dead fish and other foods in the water may also attract them. Experts also suggest that bathing with leaking blood from the body is not advisable as the blood attracts piranhas.

READ MORE: 5 Guatemala Paramilitary Soldiers Undergo Trial After 40 Years Over Sexual Abuse on Country's Indigenous Women

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Joshua Summers

WATCH: How to Survive a Piranha Feeding Frenzy - From How to Survive