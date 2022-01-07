Former teammates Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant are currently leading the fan voting of the NBA All-Star Game 2022, the NBA announced on Thursday.

In a tweet, the league revealed the list of voting leaders for the upcoming All-Star Game with Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry leading overall and coming out on top of all Western Conference guards with a total of 2,584,623 votes. Curry is a two-time NBA MVP and three-time NBA champion.

Golden State's Stephen Curry and Brooklyn's Kevin Durant lead the Western and Eastern Conferences, respectively, in the first fan returns of NBA All-Star Voting presented by Tissot.



Kevin Durant, a two-time NBA champion and 2014 NBA MVP, who is now with the Brooklyn Nets, came second with 2,360,435 votes leading the Eastern Conference.

The players with the highest number of votes will be the team captains for the All-Star Teams and will be drafted based on the roster of players voted by fans, players, and the media panel.

According to the league's website, the All-Star Game will tip-off in Cleveland on February 20.

LeBron James Leads Western Frontcourt

LeBron James, who has been team captain since 2018, currently leads the Western conference front coats with 2,018,725 votes. He is trailing behind Curry, Durant, and Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokoumpo in total votes.

While he is already in his 19th season in the NBA, James has proven that he remains one of the best players in the league at 37 years old.

LeBron James is still currently in line to lead the Western Conference in the All-Star Game alongside Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, and Paul George. The east starters are currently Durant, Antetokoumpo, Joel Embiid, DeMar DeRozan, and James Harden.

James was not the only man in the Lakers team to be included in the top-10 in voting. His teammates, Anthony Davis, Carmelo Anthony, and Russell Westbrook, are also top vote-getters.

In this All-Star game, LeBron will be playing on the court where his NBA career started as a Cleveland Cavalier in 2003.

Other NBA All-Star Voting Leaders

In the overall voting for the pool of NBA All-Star Game, reigning champion and finals MVP Giannis Antetokoumpo came behind Durant with 2,145,835 votes.

Despite only returning to the league recently, Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson were also among the people running for the all-star game.

Last year, Team LeBron won over Team Durant in the All-Star game, where he played alongside Stephen Curry and Giannis Antetokoumpo, who was announced as the MVP of the match.

The All-Star weekend is a three-day event where NBA players, coaches, and fans interact in different events such as the Slam Dunk Contest, 3-point Shootout, Rising Stars Challenge, and the most awaited All-Star game. The players also usually play for charity.

All-star starters will be announced on January 27, while the draft date is yet to be announced.

