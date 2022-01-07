Former President Donald Trump claps back on President Joe Biden's on Friday, calling the chief executive of United States a "voice of desperation," a day after the January 6 Capitol riot anniversary.

Trump made his comments through a statement he issued in response to Biden's attack in his speech.

"What we witnessed yesterday was the last gasps of a corrupt and discredited left-wing political and media establishment that has, for decades, driven our country into the ground," Trump said, adding that Biden is trying to turn America into a country that the people "cannot recognize."

"Joe Biden's voice is now the voice of desperation and despair," the former president added.

Trump further noted that Biden's handlers gave him a speech yesterday, claiming that his allies know the "failure of his presidency."

Donald Trump Blasts Democrats in Friday's Speech

In Trump's statement on Friday, Newsweek noted that the former president also accused the Democrats of using the January 6 Capitol insurrection to "justify" what he claims are an attack on the Americans' liberties.

Donald Trump also criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in his speech, as he compared the January 6 Capitol riot to the September 12 terrorist attack, calling the insurrection "a Pelosi-led security failure at the Capitol."

Trump then said that he was not the one who tried to "undermine the American Democracy," touting that he was the one "trying to SAVE" it.

He then pledged that "America Will Be Great Again" and that the Americans will speak up, vote, and take action, and that they will "TAKE BACK OUR COUNTRY.'

President Biden's January 6 Anniversary Speech

Donald Trump's statement came a day after President Joe Biden gave his January 6 Capitol riot anniversary speech, where he attacked the former president accusing Trump and his allies of holding a "dagger at the throat of democracy."

Despite attacking Trump in his speech, Biden said that he chose not to name Donald Trump in it because he did not want to start a "contemporary political battle." Joe Biden identified Trump as the "former president" in his speech on Thursday.

In the anniversary speech, Biden blatantly accused the former president of preventing a "peaceful transfer of power" through a "violent mob" that breached the Capitol.

Joe Biden pointed out the former president "can't accept he lost" even though a number of officials, including the vice president, said that he did not win for the office.

Biden also said that the former chief executive also resulted in "spreading web of lies" regarding the 2020 election.

Biden said that the former president did so because "he values power over principle," and that he sees his own interest are more necessary than the interest of the Americans.

"His bruised ego matters more to him than our democracy or our Constitution," Biden added.

