New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has tested positive for COVID-19 and is "experiencing symptoms and recovering at home," according to a statement released by her office on Sunday evening.

The Bronx Representative, 32, announced on her official Twitter page, uploading a statement on the House of Representatives letterhead paper that said: 'Representative Ocasio-Cortez has received a positive test result for COVID-19.

AOC Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

According to the congresswoman's office, she took a booster shot last autumn and "encourages everyone to obtain their booster" and follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidance.

When or how AOC became infected is unknown.

During a trip to Florida with her partner in late December, Ocasio-Cortez, 32, was entangled in a social-media spat with Republicans about COVID-19.

Despite staunchly advocating for mask and vaccine mandates, AOC defied her rhetoric during a trip to Miami, Florida, last week, where she was seen without a mask at several locations.

She was photographed outside having drinks outside, prompting Republican accusations that she was breaking rigorous pandemic safety standards.

AOC's Infection Triggers Criticism Online

News of AOC's diagnosis triggered online mockery, with commentators saying she shouldn't have visited Florida, and another mocking the lawmaker about her trip to the Sunshine State, writing: "The virus just wants to date you."

Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, who has generally opposed most virus-related restrictions, tweeted a warm greeting, wishing her "a taste of freedom here in the Sunshine State."

"Hasn't Gov. DeSantis been curiously missing for like 2 weeks?" tweeted Ocasio-Cortez in response to photographs and criticism on social media.

"If he happens to be nearby, I'd be delighted to say hello. For weeks, his social media crew appears to have been posting old photos. In the meanwhile, I might be able to assist with local planning. People here are quite receptive," AOC added.

AOC's announcement on Sunday comes after Reps. Sean Casten, Young Kim, and Jim Cooper announced they also tested positive on Saturday.

All three have stated that they have had their booster shots and are feeling fine or suffering only minor symptoms.

Around the time of AOC's visit, Florida verified a record 150,251 COVID cases; the number has since declined dramatically, with 26,588 new cases reported Sunday.

Her visit to Florida, which she had previously criticized for inadequate coronavirus regulations during earlier waves of the pandemic, irritated some Republicans and conservative journalists, who were tired of her using the southern state as an example of "what to avoid doing."

The announcement also coincides with an increase in COVID-19 cases. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were 831,304 new cases as of January 7.

Over the previous two years, the center of the US pandemic has shifted between New York and Florida, each with its own strategy to the infection.

