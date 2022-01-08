After a string of wins, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James shared his happiness for being included in the MVP conversation in his year 19 but emphasized that winning more games for the purple and gold squad was his goal.

Things have started to look good for the Lakers lately after winning four of their last five games. The fans have finally started to see what the purple and gold team could do, even though they missed the presence of big guys like Anthony Davis.

LeBron James Says He's Happy After Running Again in MVP Race

The Lakers or any team that LeBron James would lead has a chance to win a lot of games, and he proved it for years. James has gone on some sort of crazy streak recently. He has already put up 30+ points in 11 games since the start of December.

The current production of The King could be partly attributed to his move to the 5, and part of it has been out of necessity, Sports Illustrated reported. James took over for the Lakers since Davis went out due to an MCL sprain.

Despite playing against other big men in the league, the Lakers superstar proved that he could dominate in the paint, and it placed him all right back in the thick of the MVP conversation.

But according to Sports Illustrated, LeBron James emphasized that the MVP conversation was not at the front of his mind at this point. When asked what it meant to be back running in the MVP race at the age of 37, The King pointed back to winning for the Lakers squad as his main focus.

But James noted that he was happy to hear his name was once again in the MVP conversation.

"If my name continues and my name starts to be in the MVP conversation, then I'm happy about it in the sense that it means the Lakers are winning basketball games. And that's what I want... that's all I care about," James said as per Sports Illustrated.

After being considered as "Washed King" in the offseason and his absence early in the season due to injuries, LeBron James came back for the purple and gold squad with big numbers.

LeBron James Feels Better Than Ever Despite Recent Injuries With Lakers

In his previous interview, he said he was feeling better with his body. When asked how long he could sustain carrying the Lakers, considering his recent injuries and age, he noted that he was feeling better than ever and would do everything to win games for the LA squad.

The Lakers head into Friday night's game against the Hawks with a 20-19 record. The Lakers are currently the number 6 seed in the Western Conference, and after improving to more than a .500 record, the door opened for them to make a playoff run.

Despite averaging 34.3 points and 9.8 rebounds over his last nine games, LeBron James would have to take down a few big names to get at the top of the list. The Lakers team would also have to make a strong push for the playoffs to ensure his possible MVP trophy.

