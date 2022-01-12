"The X Factor" judge Simon Cowell got engaged with his longtime partner Lauren Silverman even before the New Year's Eve celebration.

A source confirmed to People that Cowell, 62, and Silverman,44, got engaged on Christmas Eve in Barbados, where the pair first met.

Representatives for Cowell also confirmed the engagement of "The X Factor" judge and Silverman.

Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman's Engagement

According to ET Online, Simon Cowell took a walk at the beach in Barbados with Lauren Silverman when "The X Factor" judge surprised his girlfriend with the proposal.

The source told ET that Cowell proposed to the New York socialite in front of their 7-year-old son, Eric, and Silverman's eldest son, Adam, 16.

The insider noted that Silverman was so surprised, and she did not expect Cowell to propose "because he previously never thought he was the marrying type."

The source said the engagement did not surprise their close friends since the couple has been together a long time now and adored each other. The insider noted that Silverman "burst into happy tears" and said "yes immediately" after Simon proposed.

"Lauren has been Simon's rock and supports him unconditionally... They love each other so much. The proposal was a natural next step," the source said.

The proposal happened when the couple was in Barbados on vacation for the holidays with their kids.

Love Story of 'The X Factor' Judge Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman

Simon Cowell first met Lauren Silverman in Sandy Lane Resort in Barbados in 2004, during his vacation with Silverman's ex-husband Andrew Silverman. Since then, "The X Factor" judge reportedly set his eyes on Silverman.

With Silverman getting pregnant with Cowell's child in 2013, the pair were forced to make their status public. Silverman and Andrew divorced after her pregnancy was publicized, but the real estate mogul filed for an at-fault divorce at the time, citing adultery.

In the settlement, there was a strict provision that required Simon Cowell to stay away from Lauren Silverman and Andrew's son, Adam, or he will have to pay a $50,000 penalty.

That dark chapter did not stop Cowell and Silverman from loving each other. Their first son, Eric, was born the year after. Cowell's son, named after his late father, was born on Valentine's Day in 2014.

Simon Cowell took to Twitter that month to post a black and white photo of the three of them together cozying up with each other.

In the photo, Cowell was seen carrying Eric in his arms while Silverman was caressing her hands to the baby's head. The trio appeared to be in a hospital bed when the photo was taken.

Mum, Dad and Eric. Now two days old. pic.twitter.com/ChWlrXmtmO — Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) February 16, 2014

Simon Cowell spoke about his relationship with Lauren Silverman in 2018 when he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"Lauren you've been my rock for the past few years, put up with everything I put up with," Cowell said.

It can be recalled that before dating Lauren Silverman, Simon Cowell also dated several other girls, including make-up artist Mezhgan Hussainy and entertainment journalist Terri Seymour.

