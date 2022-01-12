Frida Sofia Guzman Muñoz, the granddaughter of Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman and the stepdaughter of Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., is trying to make a name for herself in Mexico's music industry.

Frida Sofia is the daughter of El Chapo's son Edgar Guzman Lopez and Frida Muñoz Roman, the current wife of the son of Mexican boxing legend Julio Cesar Chavez Sr.

Frida Muñoz married Chavez Jr. following the brutal murder of Edgar Guzman in May 2008. El Chapo's eldest son was shot dead by a group of men in a shopping mall parking lot.

READ NEXT: Son of Sinaloa Cartel Boss El Chapo Allegedly Ordered the Murder of Famous Mexican Singer

Frida Sofia Guzman Muñoz Joins a Talent Show

El Chapo's 16-year-old granddaughter is getting a lot of attention on social media after several users recently recalled a video from September 2020, when she was interviewed after singing Mexico's national anthem at a boxing match in Durango.

"It feels very cool, it's like one more achievement in this career that I want to do as a musician," the young woman said during the interview.

Because of her great voice and talent, Frida Sofia Guzman Muñoz participated in Estrella TV's talent competition show "I Have Talent, Much Talent."

El Chapo's granddaughter managed to be among the three finalists of the contest and made her final performance in November 2021.

Through her Instagram account, where she has thousands of followers, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.'s stepdaughter constantly shares videos with some of her performances.

In some of her videos, Frida Sofia Guzman Muñoz can be seen singing with her step-grandfather Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. She also posted some photos of her journey on the talent show.

Aside from singing, El Chapo's granddaughter is also into modeling. Her Instagram account published various photos for some fashion campaigns of different brands.

One of the photos she posted was when she was looking stylish and pretty in red shades and a red jacket. She paired her look with red nails and slick back hair.

El Chapo and the Sinaloa Cartel

The Sinaloa Cartel is considered to be one of the most powerful drug-trafficking syndicates in the world. The Mexican drug cartel has been known to carry out assassinations, murders, and torture to protect its turf.

The group was founded in the late 1980s and headed by El Chapo. Under El Chapo's leadership, the Sinaloa cartel earned its reputation through violence and outfought several rival groups.

Officials said the Sinaloa Cartel became the biggest supplier of illegal drugs to the U.S. during El Chapo's reign. Its revenue from drug sales ranged from $3 billion to $39 billion annually.

In 1993, El Chapo was arrested in Guatemala and extradited to Mexico. He was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison.

El Chapo escaped from prison in 2001 and was apprehended again in 2014 in Sinaloa, Mexico. He again escaped from prison through a tunnel the following year.

In January 2016, Mexican officials announced that El Chapo has been captured again. He was extradited to the U.S. the following year.

El Chapo was sentenced to spend the rest of his days in the ADX Florence "supermax" prison after being sentenced to life imprisonment in 2019.

READ MORE: Judge Allows El Chapo's Wife Emma Coronel Aispuro for a Fewer Restitution Payment a day After She was Sentenced 3 Years in Prison

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Frida Guzmán, Nieta De El Chapo Quiere Ser Cantante; Participa en Famoso Reality - From Grillonautas2