A report from an outside investigator publicized on Wednesday revealed that the Moab City police officer who responded to Brian Laundries and Gabby Petito's domestic trouble committed unintentional mistakes" during that time.

According to Deseret News, the independent report composed of about 102 pages was conducted by Captain Brandon Ratcliffe from the Price City Police Department.

According to the report, the Moab City police officers failed to cite Gabby Petito for domestic violence. Furthermore, it also revealed that the officers should have interviewed or obtained a statement from the 911 caller, who told the responders that he saw a "gentleman slapping a girl" and then the run-up to the sidewalk and proceed to slap the woman, hopped in their car, and drove off.

Despite the violations, Ratcliffe noted that he is "confident and comfortable" to say that the officers' mistakes were not made intentionally.

Several recommendations were mentioned in the report. According to Fox News, the independent investigation advised that both of the officers who responded to Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito shall be placed on probation.

The report also recommended that the officers of the Moab City Police should have additional training for domestic violence investigations and legal training to understand the state laws and statutes further.

Ratcliffe also mentioned that Moab Police Department should also review their software for processing their reports, contending that there are a "considerate number" of details lacking from the officers who responded to the couple.

READ NEXT: Brian Laundrie Manipulated Gabby Petito to Deposit Vlogging Revenue to His Bank Account? Questions Pop up on How He Got the $20K He Left Behind

Report Author Says Gabby Petito a "Long Term Victim" of Domestic Violence

The report publicized on Wednesday also mentioned a shocking prediction of Gabby Petito's place in her relationship with Brian Laundrie.

The report concluded that Gabby Petito is "very likely" to be a "long-term victim of domestic violence," whether it may be physical, mental, or emotional.

"Gabby was trying to start an online career which Brian didn't support or believe she could accomplish... Brian tried locking gabby out of the van in an attempt to control her movements. Brian said he was trying to make Gabby calm down and Gabby said she was trying to get brian to stop telling her what to calm down," the report reads.

According to the investigator, Laundrie, at some point, grabbed Petito's face in an attempt to calm her down or quiet her down. However, the report pointed out that the act of grabbing someone's face is "extremely personal, violent and controlling."

Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito in Moab

It can be recalled that the Moab Police Department was placed under intense scrutiny after the department released body camera footage showing that Gaby Petito and Brian Laundrie were released by them on August 12.

The first body cam video also showed Petito crying and telling cops that she slapped brian Laundrie after an argument. Another bodycam footage the same day showed a crying gabby telling the police that Laundrie cut her with his nail after she hit him.

That night, the responding officers separated the couple, concluding that the incident was not a crime but mental health crisis.

Gabby Petito went missing on a cross-country road trip with Brian Laundrie to Oregon. She lost contact with her family in late August in Wyoming. Her body was then found in a Spread Creek Dispersed Campground near Grand Teton National in Wyoming on September 19.

Meanwhile, Brian Laundrie was named as the person of interest in the disappearance and death of her fiancée when he returned to his Florida home alone from their trip.

After a month-long search, his skeletal remains were found in a swampy area of Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on October 20. An autopsy revealed that he died of a single gunshot wound in the head, and the manner of death was suicide.

READ NEXT: Brian Laundrie Update: Gabby Petito's Family Is Still Grieving, but Says Foundation in Her Honor Is Helping Them Cope

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written By: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Moab Police Made 'Unintentional Mistakes' in Gabby Petito Incident, Review Says - From FOX 13 News Utah