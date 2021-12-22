As Brian Laundrie's parents seek to gain access to their son's estate, some netizens could not believe that Gabby Petito's fiance has $20,000 in his bank account.

According to court documents filed by Chris and Roberta Laundrie on December 8, they asked for control of the $20,000 in their son's Bank of America account, ABC 7 reported.

However, some netizens could not believe that Laundrie had that kind of money in his bank account. A Twitter user with the handle @xxjanedoexx2209 wondered if "these funds" were available to Laundrie "before or during" his cross-country road trip with Petito.

The user believes some things just did not add up, as the user recalled when Laundrie told Moab City police that he did not have money for a hotel.

Were these funds he had available to him prior to the trip? (Or during?) I remember he told Moab pd he didn’t have money for a hotel.. — xxjane doexx (@xxjanedoexx2209) December 18, 2021

It can be recalled that an arrest warrant was issued for Laundrie for allegedly using Petito's debit card after her death.

Because of this, Twitter user @Nerdy_Addict asked, if Laundrie had that money, then "why did he steal money from Gabby's debit/credit card?"

@stuartwebb2 also raised the question of "why did Gabby buy the Van and fund the trip" if Laundrie had that money. The user also said that since Laundrie committed suicide, "they (Laundrie's parents) cannot collect life insurance on him."

@norahstruckstop raised more questions, saying "If he (Brian Laundrie) had $ why fly back to 'clear out storage locker'??? Where did the $ come from??? How long had the $ been in the accounts??? Everyday is more and more questions."

@Heather_HNB then immediately replied with "BINGO! I think Brian is alive."

On the other hand, Twitter user @joe_klement speculates on how Petito's fiance got hold of that money, claiming that Laundrie manipulated Petito to get her vlogging revenue from her.

"What IF #BrianLaundrie using his Narcissistic abusive behaviour manipulated #GABBYPETITO to deposit vlogging revenue to his account saying something like 'we will split later' or 'no diff between us, but bcuz im the MAN.. etc.'," the user said.

The user then claimed that the $20,000 was likely Petito's money and called the Laundrie family "thieves!!!!"

Brian Laundrie's Parents File Petition to Control Son's Estate

The attorney for Brian Laundrie's family, Steven Bertolino, earlier told Fox News that the petition for summary administration filed by the elder Laundries would allow them to access their son's estate since he did not have a will.

Laundrie's parents are reportedly seeking a 50-50 split of their son's assets. Bertolino noted that it was just a procedural formality to close out Laundrie's estate.

Former prosecutor Neama Rahmani, who was not associated with the case, has told Fox News that this petition filed by the elder Laundries is necessary when assets are less than $75,000. Rahmani added that "any civil wrongful death lawsuit" by Petito's parents would be filed against Laundrie's estate.

According to reports, a hearing on the elder Laundries' petition will be held on December 28 in Sarasota County Courthouse in Florida.

Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie's Death

Gabby Petito disappeared on a cross-country road trip with Brian Laundrie. The couple was traveling to Oregon when Petito stopped communicating with her family in Wyoming in late August.

Laundrie was named a person of interest by the North Port police after returning home alone on September 1 or 10 days before Petito was reported missing by her family.

On September 19, Gabby Petito's body was found at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

A Teton County, Wyoming coroner said she was strangled to death by a "human being," and the manner of death was homicide.

After a month-long manhunt, the North Port police and the FBI agents found Laundrie's remains in a swampy area of Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on October 20.

The partial skeletal remains were confirmed to belong to him after a review of dental records. According to the autopsy report, Laundrie died of a gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of death was suicide.

Brian Laundrie was never charged in connection with Gabby Petito's murder.

