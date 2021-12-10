Brian Laundrie's parents on Wednesday filed a petition in Sarasota County, Florida to gain access to their son's estate.

The attorney for Laundrie's family, Steven Bertolino, told Fox News that the petition for summary administration, which Chris and Roberta Laundrie filed, would allow them to access their son's estate since he did not have a will.

Bertolino did not mention what consists of Laundrie's estates. But former prosecutor Neama Rahmani, who was not associated with the case, told Fox News that the estate will be composed of Laundrie's "assets and liabilities."

Rahmani said this petition filed by the elder Laundries is necessary when assets are less than $75,000. Rahmani added that "any civil wrongful death lawsuit" by Gabby Petito's parents would be filed against Laundrie's estate.

Photo Allegedly Shows Brian Laundrie Alive and Running After Medical Examiner's Office Announced His Death

Some people are still not convinced that Brian Laundrie is already dead. And their belief will probably grow stronger after a photo of a "running" man who looks like Laundrie was recently uploaded on Twitter.

A Twitter account with a handle "Where is that Baldo?" posted the photo and claimed that Gabby Petito's fiance was seen running down the street after the medical examiner announced that Laundrie was dead.

The user reportedly posted an image from surveillance footage that showed a topless bald man wearing a backpack while running. The mystery man was also wearing gray pants and white shoes.

The Twitter user tagged several news correspondents and retired Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent Jennifer Coffindaffer and urged them to set an amber alert for Brian Laundrie.

"Set amber alert for Brian Christopher Laundrie, 24 years old, was seen running down the street where Rose Davis was after Medical Examiner found him deceased," the user said.

But a netizen commented that an amber alert is for a missing child. Last month, a Twitter account with the handle @ManOfTheLibrary claimed that Brian Laundrie was seen alive in Texas after he allegedly underwent surgery to fix his underbite.

The Twitter user said Laundrie was seen in Texas "in disguise with the exact same suit and shirt," referring to one of the photos he posted wherein Laundrie and another man who looks like him can be seen wearing almost similar suits.

The user also shared some photos to prove that Gabby Petito's fiance had removed part of his jaw bone after undergoing a medical procedure.

Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito's Death

Gabby Petito disappeared on a cross-country road trip with Brian Laundrie. The couple was traveling to Oregon when Petito stopped communicating with her family in Wyoming in late August.

Laundrie was named a person of interest by the North Port police after returning home alone on September 1 or 10 days before Petito was reported missing by her family.

On September 19, Gabby Petito's body was found at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

A Teton County, Wyoming coroner said she was strangled to death by a "human being," and the manner of death was homicide.

After a month-long manhunt, the North Port police and the FBI agents found Laundrie's remains in a swampy area of Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on October 20.

The partial skeletal remains were confirmed to belong to him after a review of dental records. According to the autopsy report, Laundrie died of a gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of death was suicide.

Brian Laundrie was never charged in connection with Gabby Petito's murder. But an arrest warrant was issued for him for allegedly using his fiancee's debit card after her death.

