A new documentary tackling Gabby Petito's relationship with Brian Laundrie and her tragic death is now available to stream at home.

The hour-long documentary "The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies and Social Media" debuts on NBC's streaming service Peacock on Friday.

The documentary "sheds new light" on Petito's relationship, disappearance, and death, with exclusive interviews from her parents and step-parents.

In the documentary, the family opens up about Petito and Laundrie's relationship, from the beginning to engagement and her mom's warning.

Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie Were Friends At First

Gabby Petito's mom Nichole Schmidt and stepdad Jim Schmidt revealed in the documentary that the couple was just friends at first, The Sun reported.

Jim said Petito and Laundrie met in high school in Blue Point, New York, and were in the same group of friends in school.

"[They had] common interests, they liked to do things together, [and] both artistic," Jim noted.

After their first road trip taking "the car to California," Nichole said the two started dating.

"They came back dating. She [Petito] was so happy," Nichole noted.

According to Nichole and Jim, Laundrie often visited their home, and he was a "very polite, very kind" young man. Petito's mom admitted that she did not see red flags or anything in Laundrie that would worry her at all.

Jim said Laundrie was "respectful" and even talked to their younger children and colored with them. When Laundrie's parents moved to Florida in 2020, Nichole said Petito asked Laundrie if she could come along.

"He [Laundrie] was like 'I'm moving to Florida,' she [Petito] was like, 'Can I come with you?'... So she had no problem doing that. She had no fear to move to another state," Nichole noted.

According to a journalist quoted in the documentary, Laundrie's parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, treated Petito "like a daughter."

Gabby Petito's Mom Warned Her About Marrying Brian Laundrie

After 15 months of dating or in July 2020, Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie became engaged. The documentary revealed the warning of Nichole Schmidt to her daughter about marrying her fiance.

Petito's mom said "it was exciting" that Laundrie and her daughter were engaged, but that did not stop her from giving her the warning to make sure it's what she wanted since she was still too young.

"They were engaged, so it was exciting, but I was like 'well just make sure this is... you know you're young, and make sure its what you want," Nichole said.

Nichole noted that she could not directly tell her daughter not to get married "now because I got married very young." On the other hand, Jim was excited about Petito and Laundrie's engagement.

"You know as a dad. You're like, okay. You're happy for her, you know... that she's found who she wanted to be with," Petito's stepfather said.

Petito's dad, Joe Petito, and her stepmom, Tara Petito, refused to speak about the couple's engagement, saying: "We're not going to talk about that."

Petito and Laundrie eventually decided to postpone their wedding.

Gabby Petito's Rare Photos Revealed in the Documentary

Aside from the exclusive interviews of Gabby Petito's family, some rare photos of her were shared in the documentary. These photos prompted the parents of Petito to recall their precious memories with their daughter.

"These [photos] are all I have left now," Joe Petito said as he stared down at the childhood photos of his daughter.

Petito's mom also shared that everyone who met Petito instantly "fell in love with her."

"She [Petito] just had this presence. I don't know what it was. It was just magical," she noted.

Nichole also said that there were so many good memories with her daughter that she will remember. However, the devastated mom noted that the one thing she holds dearly was the hug they had in the driveway before Petito left for the cross-country road trip.

Petito disappeared on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie. The couple was traveling to Oregon when Petito stopped communicating with her family in Wyoming in late August.

Laundrie was named a person of interest by the North Port police after returning home alone on September 1 or 10 days before Petito was reported missing by her family.

Petito's body was found at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on September 19. A Teton County, Wyoming coroner said she was strangled to death by a "human being," and the manner of death was homicide.

After a month-long manhunt, the North Port police and the FBI agents found Laundrie's remains in a swampy area of Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on October 20.

The partial skeletal remains were confirmed to belong to him after a review of dental records. According to the autopsy report, Laundrie died of a gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of death was suicide.

Brian Laundrie was never charged in connection with Gabby Petito's murder. But an arrest warrant was issued for him for allegedly using Petito's debit card after her death.

