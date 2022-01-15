The newest installment of the Emmy®-winning programming partnership between HBO Sports and NFL Films takes a unique look at the life of the four-time Super Bowl Champion and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback in TERRY BRADSHAW: GOING DEEP. Directed by award-winning documentarian Keith Cossrow of NFL Films, the special, which combines Bradshaw's distinctive stage show with a revealing interview and rare archival footage, debuts TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 1 (9:00-10:15 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

In August of 2021, Bradshaw took the stage at the Clay Cooper Theater in Branson, Missouri for a series of live performances that offered a mix of singing, music, colorful stories, and honest and emotional reflections on his life. Presented in Bradshaw's own words, TERRY BRADSHAW: GOING DEEP is a first-person account of one of the most popular and versatile sports personalities of modern times.

"There is no one in sports quite like Terry Bradshaw," said Cossrow. "He's been in our lives for more than 50 years. We've seen him struggle, we've seen him on top of the world, he's made us laugh, and he hasn't been afraid to cry. And there is no one better to tell his extraordinary story than Terry himself. We are thrilled to have made this special with him."

Born in Shreveport, Louisiana, Bradshaw was drafted first overall in 1970 out of Louisiana Tech. In his decorated 14-season NFL career, he led the Steelers to four Super Bowl championships, earning two Super Bowl MVP awards along the way. In his first year of eligibility, Bradshaw was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1989.

Following his retirement in 1984, Bradshaw embarked on a full-time career as a broadcaster and entertainer. As a longtime studio analyst for Fox Sports, he's won three Sports Emmy awards over the course of three decades. He's also appeared in numerous films and television shows and released several country music albums.

Winner of 133 Sports Emmy® Awards, NFL Films remains a gold standard in sports television, providing unprecedented access to and legendary storytelling about the sport of professional football. NFL Films is a part of NFL Media, the owned and operated media division of the National Football League, which is comprised of NFL Network, NFL Films, the NFL App, NFL.com, and NFL RedZone.

TERRY BRADSHAW: GOING DEEP is directed by Keith Cossrow, executive produced by Terry Bradshaw, Pat Kelleher, Ross Ketover, Brian Rolapp, Hans Schroeder; produced by Keith Cossrow, John Weiss, Pete Frank, Chris Barlow and Micaela Powers. For HBO, executive producer, Bentley Weiner; coordinating producer, Abtin Motia.

