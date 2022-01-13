Florida lawmakers are in discussions regarding a bill that would allow school districts in Florida to place cameras in classrooms and microphones on teachers.

State Rep. Bob Rommel introduced the measure, saying that if they can do it in a safe way to protect the privacy of students and teachers, then they should do it, according to a CBS News report.

The Republican from Naples noted that he has not heard a response, good or bad, from any teachers. However, he said that it is not their private space, adding that it is "our children's space, too."

Broward Teachers Union President Anna Fusco said that some of Broward County Public Schools already have them.

Fusco said that the practice was already imposed right now under limited circumstances.

The school district's website said that parents of a student can request a camera system with visual and audio capability be placed in a classroom if the student has a disability and is an individualized program, wherein the majority of students have a disability.

The practice has already been permitted under Florida House Bill 149, which has passed in July.

Fusco said that everything that happens in the classroom is monitored, watched, and heard all day. She added that there is absolutely zero privacy for everybody, even when the teacher needs to do a parent conference on the phone.

The union president also said that it is not necessary to video monitor educators at work.

Florida Bill Imposing New Practice in Classrooms

Rommel noted that incidents involving teachers and students could occur, and they would want to make sure that they protect everyone in the classroom.

The representative added that the footage would not be live-streamed, noting that the teacher's privacy and how they teach their class is not going to be infringed upon, according to a Tampa Bay 10 News report.

The Florida Education Association sent a statement from President Andrew Spar, addressing the new Florida bill.

The statement asked whether the video can be used by law enforcement to investigate a situation dealing with a student without parental knowledge, as well as if it can be used as evidence to show how effective a teacher is in the classroom.

Rommel argued that school districts would vote on it to see if it is worth it to protect students and teachers.

The state representative also cited incidents of bullying, adding that they do know some parents have complained of children being indoctrinated into some hateful theories, according to a Newsweek report.

The proposed measure also noted that it would allow individual school boards to implement policies on their own.

Principals would be in charge of video camera recordings and it would be retained for at least three months from its recording date or until the conclusion of an investigation, according to another Tampa Bay 10 News report.

The law would also require each school district to complete and vote on whether to implement classroom cameras, including an estimation of costs. The deadline for the vote would be Jan. 1, 2023.

