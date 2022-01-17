Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeannette Nunez on Sunday said that President Joe Biden's "disastrous policies" are driving Hispanic voters to lean towards the Republican Party.

In an interview with Fox & Friends, Nunez said many Hispanics are now joining the Republican Party as she cited recent polls.

"When you look at these numbers, it should be not a shock to anyone... You have seen Hispanic voters are flocking to the Republican Party, and part of that is because they agree that we want to be the party," said Nuñez, the first Hispanic woman to be elected the Sunshine State's lieutenant governor.

The Florida official noted that many Hispanic voters believe that Republicans will give them freedom "that will provide them opportunities for their families," Daily Mail reported.

Citing Democratic voter-data firm Catalist, The Wall Street Journal recently reported that former president Donald Trump's share of the Latino vote grew by eight percentage points compared with 2016.

A WSJ poll also showed that Hispanic voters disapprove of Biden's job in office by a margin of 57 percent to 41.

Hispanic votes account for around one in eight of all eligible voters in the country and are among the fastest-growing groups in the voting booth. For decades, the Republican Party has been reaching out to Latino voters, especially in Texas.

Former President George W. Bush has swayed Latinos with his "compassionate conservatism," while former President Ronald Reagan told his Hispanic outreach director he would have the "easiest job in the world" since "Hispanics are already Republicans," but they do not know it yet, The New York Times reported.

Most of the time, around 30 percent of Hispanic voters have voted Republican in presidential elections, which slightly increased in 2020.

Joe Biden's Poll Numbers

A huge majority of American voters think Joe Biden is not focusing enough on inflation, according to a new poll from CBS News and YouGov released on Sunday.

The survey, taken January 12 to 14, revealed that the agenda items Biden has been focused on, like his $1.75 trillion Build Back Better bill, are only pushing his critics further away, according to another Daily Mail report.

More than three-quarters or about 76 percent have said Biden's $1.75 trillion social and climate reform package would not boost their opinion of him. Meanwhile, 63 percent said they would like the president more if he got inflation under control.

Sixty-five percent of all respondents said that Joe Biden is not focusing enough on inflation compared to just 28 percent who are satisfied with the attention he is giving. Only seven percent said Biden is paying too much attention to it.

Joe Biden called inflation "a global challenge." He claimed that the latest numbers were good news, showing that the monthly price increases slowed in December from the previous month.

Last week, the Labor Department said that the consumer price index rose 0.5 percent last month after surging 0.8 percent in November.

Joe Biden's Approval Ratings Decline Amid COVID-19 Surge

Joe Biden's approval rating drops on concerns about his handling of COVID-19.

When asked why they don't think Biden was handling it well, two-thirds of the participants cited confusing information about the outbreak, while some attributed it to a lack of vaccinations, CBS News reported.

Many also said that the effort of the Biden administration against the COVID-19 pandemic is going badly. Only 35 percent said that Biden's policies are improving the situation, and 25 percent noted that he's making the economy better, while half said they're making it worse.

Sunday's survey highlights the public's dissatisfaction with the country's state. Compared to other presidents after their first years, Joe Biden scores lower than nearly all of his predecessors up through Ronald Reagan. Only Trump's 37 percent approval rating after his first year was lower.

