Kyrie Irving on Monday said that he will stay on his decision not to get the COVID vaccine even after his Brooklyn Nets teammate Kevin Durant had a recent injury on Saturday.

According to New York Daily News, Kyrie Irving is not allowed to play during home games because of New York City's vaccine mandate.

"I just am standing rooted in what I believe in and though we're dealing with this right now with Kev, I just know I'm protected by the organization, protected by my teammates, I'm protected by all the doctors I've talked to, and I'm just staying rooted," Kyrie Irving said.

Kyrie Irving on Not Getting the Vaccine Amid Kevin Durant's Injury

When pressed by reporters about whether his decision not to get vaccinated will impact the Brooklyn Nets, Irving noted that his decision is not related to basketball and his team's success.

Kyrie Irving underscored that Durant is going to heal and that their team will have to deal with the situation. The player then noted that he stays rooted with his decision of being unvaccinated.

Irving also shut down the idea of getting vaccinated just to play in the home games, claiming that he is not "going to bring science into basketball" and that he is still a human capable of making his own decisions.

"There are things that are just as important to me as being great at the game of basketball or leaving a legacy," the Brooklyn Nets player highlighted.

Kyrie Irving also noted that the fans asking him when he will get the vaccine feels "a little disrespectful" to him. The player also noted that he "understands" that some people will agree and some will not agree with his decision.

It was not the first time that Irving defended his decision not to get the vaccine. It can be recalled that the Brooklyn Nets player said last year said that he is neither a "pro-vaccine or an anti-vaccine" and that he fully understands the effect of his decisions.

The player also pointed out that his decision is not political and does not focus on NBA or any organization, explaining that his decision to be unvaccinated is about his life and what he chose to do alone.

Kevin Durant Injury

Kyrie Irving's made his comments about remaining to be unvaccinated came days after his Brooklyn Nets teammate Kevin Durant suffered from an injury on Saturday.

It can be recalled that Durant suffered from a sprained MCL while the Brooklyn Nets were competing with the Pelicans. Due to the incident, Durant is expected to be out of the team for at least a month.

On Sunday, Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash commented on temporarily losing Kevin Durant due to the injury.

Stevens noted that their team will just have to do the best they can and that they "can't feel sorry" for themselves due to the incident.

