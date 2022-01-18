World men's tennis No. 1 Novak Djokovic should set an example by complying with Spanish health protocols to be able to travel to Spain, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday.

"Any sportsperson who aspires to compete in our nation must adhere with the health laws of Spain," Sanchez said in response to a query about whether Djokovic would be able to enter Spain to compete.

Djokovic Deported from Australia for Not Being Vaccinated

The tennis player was deported from Australia on Sunday, just days before the Australian Open, after arriving without vaccinations due to a medical exemption.

It is the first Grand Slam of the year, and he is aiming for his 21st victory, which would break a tie with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most men's titles ever.

"Leading by example is crucial, and this is exactly what our country's great athletes, like as Mr. (Rafael) Nadal, do," she continued, referring to Djokovic's great rival, having a tie on 20 major titles.

Despite the fact that vaccination is not required in Spain, the country has one of the highest vaccination rates in Europe.

Djokovic visits Spain frequently since he owns a home in the southern town of Marbella. He trained there for a few days in late December and early January, according to video footage circulating online.

Spain Imposes Strict COVID-19 Protocols

Currently, Spanish law requires individuals to have a vaccine certificate, a PCR negative test, or a confirmation of COVID recovery. The country imposes strict quarantines on people who tested COVID-19 positive.

Last December, The Serbian tennis player tested positive for COVID-19.

Madrid has no specific coronavirus-related rules for taking part in sporting events, so Djokovic should be eligible to compete in the Mutua Madrid Open between April 26 and May 8.

On the same day, hhe French congress approved a law that requires vaccination for anybody entering sports arenas, restaurants, and other public places. Previously, people who had not been vaccinated but had a valid negative test were allowed to attend.

The French Open is included, and the French Sports Ministry stated on Monday that no exceptions would be made.

Because of his vaccination status, the no. 1 men's singles player in the world may be unable to compete in the French Open, the next Grand Slam on the schedule.

Djokovic has now returned to Serbia, where he received a hero's welcome.

The 34-year-old player is next scheduled for the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships held from February 21 to 26.

Players would not be allowed to enter the United Arab Emirates until they provided a negative PCR test, according to a spokeswoman. The tennis organizations would then require them to follow all necessary testing standards and processes.

In April, the Monte Carlo Masters, which Djokovic has won twice, takes place in France. It would also have to adhere to the country's vaccination regulations.

