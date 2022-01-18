After the Los Angeles Lakers' three-game losing streak, the team got a much-needed victory over Utah Jazz, 101-95, on Monday night.

The Lakers wasted a promising first half by collapsing in the third quarter, but their best defensive stretch in a long time, along with a spectacular fourth quarter from Stanley Johnson, led to a much-needed win.

LeBron James seemed more at ease on offense than he had in the previous two days, scoring 25 points, grabbing seven rebounds, and serving as the primary facilitator with seven assists.

Johnson, Russell Westbrook, and other Lakers role players aided "The King" in what was almost unquestionably the team's best win of the season.

LeBron James Keeps Promise That Lakers Will Play Better

LeBron James apologized to fans and promised that the team would show more effort after getting drubbed by the Denver Nuggets by 37 points on Saturday, and on Monday, that promise was kept.

In the Lakers' 44th game, coach Frank Vogel went with his 22nd lineup of the season, countering Utah's size with a frontcourt of Trevor Ariza and Dwight Howard, alongside Avery Bradley in the backcourt with Westbrook and James at small forward.

The Lakers responded with more energy on defense than they've shown in previous games. Combine that with the Utah Jazz coming in on the second half of a back-to-back, Lakers scored 46 points in the first half while forcing 11 turnovers.

Meanwhile, the Lakers' 52 points in the first half were highlighted by a massive dunk for Westbrook, who let out days of frustration with his hammer over Rudy Gobert, earning a technical foul for his explosive celebration afterward.

Westbrook led the Lakers with 15 points, wrapping up his performance with a coast-to-coast finger roll, also over Gobert, to ice it for the Lakers.

However, the Utah Jazz, led by Donovan Mitchell, went on an 8-0 run to tie the game early in the third quarter. Jazz scored 32 points in the third quarter to completely turn the game around and even take a double-digit lead at one point.

Stanley Johnson Emerges and Dominates

The Lakers recovered under LeBron James and an unexpected wingman: Stanley Johnson.

The Southern California native, who recently accepted his third 10-day contract with the Lakers, had arguably his best offensive game as a Laker, scoring 10 of his 15 points during a 15-2 Lakers run in the fourth quarter that put L.A. back in front.

With a four-point lead, he attacked the three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Gobert, off the dribble, effortlessly scoring in an open space.

Johnson's two-man game with James worked splendidly, as the former Mater Dei High School standout once again made a compelling case for his hometown team to sign him for the rest of the season.

With just over two minutes left, he also provided a big assist on a Bradley three-pointer that helped the Lakers pull away.

The Utah Jazz scored only 17 points in the fourth quarter. The Lakers will now have a day off on Tuesday before facing the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

An update on Anthony Davis should be coming soon as he is scheduled to get his sprained MCL reevaluated by team doctors at Monday's game.

