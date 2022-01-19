New York Caring Majority co-director Ilana Berger released the following statement:

"New York faces the worst home care shortage in America - and Governor (Kathy) Hochul missed an opportunity to end this dangerous crisis. By refusing to fund fair wages for home care workers, this budget ensures tens of thousands of seniors and disabled people will be left without care and forced into dangerous nursing homes. The facts are clear: only permanent, fair wages will keep home care workers from continuing to flee the sector.

READ NEXT: Statement of New York Disability Advocates on Gov. Kathy Hochul's 2022 State of the State

In the face of Hochul's insufficient budget, we urge the legislature to ensure Fair Pay for Home Care is included in the final budget, which would wipe out the home care shortage and keep seniors and disabled people safe at home. If New York pays home care workers a fair wage, the state could quickly wipe out the home care shortage, create hundreds of thousands of new jobs, and save the state money by moving home care workers off of social assistance.

Our state's home care sector is overwhelmingly women and people of color - so fair wages would create new jobs for historically underpaid communities. New York's budget is a statement of values - and in this budget Governor Hochul missed an opportunity to finally put women, seniors and disabled people first. Rather than value and truly invest in home care workers, this budget will ensure more workers leave the sector daily."

Background:

New York faces the worst home care shortage in the nation.

60% home care workers have reported leaving due to low wages.

The Fair Pay for Home Care Act (S5374, A6329) would raise home care wages to 150% of the minimum wage ⎯ allowing home care workers to make at least $35,000 a year on average.

Reports estimate the Fair Pay for Home Care Act would wipe out the home care shortage in the five years.

The Fair Pay for Home Care Act has a Democratic Majority with 32 Democratic Senate sponsors and 4 Republican Senate sponsors, as well as 71 Democratic Assembly sponsors and 7 Republican Assembly sponsors.

READ MORE: NY Caring Majority on Gov. Hochul's State of the State: 'Hochul Took Important First Step Toward Addressing Home Care Crisis'