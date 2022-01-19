The California man believed to have killed UCLA student Brianna Kupfer in a Los Angeles furniture store was arrested by the Pasadena police on Wednesday.

Identified as Shawn Laval Smith, the 31-year-old was arrested by the authorities a day after he was named as the prime suspect in the unprovoked, and random stabbing of Kupfer last week, The Daily Mail reported.

The arrest was also confirmed by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) in a statement, claiming that he was discovered by the law enforcement officers from Pasadena.

We can confirm, Shawn Laval Smith, the suspect responsible for the murder of Brianna Kupfer is in custody, after being located and detained by Pasadena PD around 11:50am this morning in the area of Fair Oaks and Colorado Blvd. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 19, 2022

"We can confirm, Shawn Laval Smith, the suspect responsible for the murder of Brianna Kupfer is in custody," LAPD said in a statement.

The department furthered that Smith was located at around 11:50 a.m. on Wednesday, in the area around Fair Oaks and Colorado boulevard. Lieutenant William Grisafe from Pasadena police noted that they were notified about Smith's whereabouts by a community member, believing that Smith was at the bus bench in the area where he was arrested.

Fox News mentioned that aerial images showed the police putting Smith into the back of a police SUV. He was later transferred under the custody of the LAPD.

Authorities have not yet released any details on the possible charges to be issued against Smith in connection to Kupfer's death.

Other Arrests of California Man Suspected of Killing UCLA Student

According to reports, the California man suspected of killing Brianna Kupfer had a series of previous arrests dating back to 2010.

In 2020, Los Angeles County Jail records revealed that Smith was arrested on a misdemeanor charge, but he was released on $1,000 bail.

In San Mateo, California, a law enforcement source noted that Smith was accused of shoplifting. Smith was ended up in jail when he assaulted a police officer. The date for the incident was not made clear.

Smith was also arrested and charged with the discharge of a firearm into a vehicle while occupied, in Charleston, South Carolina. According to reports. Smith posted a $50,000 bond and was released on November 23, 2019.

Also in 2019, Smith was arrested and charged for entering premises after a warning. He was then released the same day after posting a $470 bond.

In 2016, the 31-year-old was also arrested on a charge of trespassing after notice but he also posted a $470 bond that released the same day.

According to reports, Smith's other charges on the East Coast include assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, trespassing, possession of a stolen vehicle, and misdemeanors for larceny and carrying of stolen goods.

Smith was also reported to have a history of failing to appear in court and was repeatedly arrested on bench warrants.

UCLA Student Texted Friend Before Getting Stabbed

Brianna Kupfer was a UCLA student who works for Croft House, a furniture store in Los Angeles.

According to LAPD Lieutenant John Radtke, Kupfer texted a friend on January 13 to say that someone came into the store that was giving her a "bad vibe." However, Radtke noted that the person the UCLA student texted did not see the text immediately.

Smith allegedly stabbed Kupfer to death moments after the UCLA student sent the text message. A customer discovered Kupfer dead in the store.

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written By: Joshua Summers

