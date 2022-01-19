Sofia Vergara nailed her new role as Griselda Blanco on Netflix's new series inspired by the true story of a Colombian drug lord, as the streamer posted a first look for the show on Wednesday.

The streaming behemoth posted a photo of Sofia Vergara as Griselda, as she took on the role of the Colombian drug dealer known as the "Godmother," who is also a devoted mother that expertly navigated her family and business using her charm and "unsuspected savagery."

Sofia Vergara stars as Griselda Blanco in a new limited series inspired by the Colombian businesswoman who created one of the most profitable cartels in history, which led to her being known as the “Godmother” — FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/43ftcEZN57 — Netflix (@netflix) January 19, 2022

In the photo, Vergara underwent a makeover as she nails her curls while defiantly looking away from the camera while smoking a cigarette.

Netflix's "Griselda" marks Vergara's return to her acting career after she starred as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in the hit television comedy series "Modern Family," ET Online reported.

READ NEXT: Colombian Writer Gabriel García Márquez Had a Mexican Daughter: Relatives Reveal

Netflix Announces Other Casts of 'Griselda'

Aside from releasing the first look of 'Griselda' featuring Sofia Vergara, Netflix also announced other casts that will join the "Modern Family" actress on the true-crime limited series.

The streaming behemoth announced that actors including Alberto Guerra, Vanessa Ferlito, Christian Tappan, Alberto Ammann, and Diego Trujillo will appear on the show. Furtehrmore, Paulina Davila, Gabriel Sloyer, Juliana Aidén Martinez will also join Vergara in the series.

When the series was announced last fall, Vergara shared her thoughts about playing Griselda Blanco.

"Griselda Blanco was a larger-than-life character whose ruthless but ingenious tactics allowed her to rule a billion-dollar empire years before many of the most notorious male kingpins we know so much about," Vergara said.

Sofia Vergara is not the first actress to play Griselda Blanco in the cinema. It can be recalled that Catherine Zeta-Jones took the role in the 2018 film entitled "Cocaine Godmother." Jennifer Lopez is also reported to develop a film version of Blanco's life story.

Vergara also plays as one of the series' executive producers alongside Eric Newman. Newman is known to supervise hit Netflix shows such as "Narcos" and "Narcos: Mexico."

Other executive producers of the show include Luis Balaguer from Latin World Entertainment and Carlo Bernard.

Netflix "Griselda" is currently shooting its six episodes. It was still unclear when the streamer will release the said series.

Colombian Drug Lord Griselda Blanco

The Netflix series where Sofia Vergara will play as the lead will feature the story of Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco.

Blanco is known with her aliases, "Godmother of Cocaine," "the Godmother," and "Black Widow." She was also known to be a cocaine trafficker who became the central figure in the violent drug wars that occurred in Miami, Florida during the 1970s and the 1980s.

During her teenage years, Blanco was known to marry a small-time criminal and had three children with him, but they divorced. Blanco reportedly ordered the murder of his ex-husband several years later.

In the 1970s, Blanco's relationship with drug trafficker Alberto Blanco flourished. It was through him that Blanco was introduced to the cocaine trade.

The Colombian drug lord is said to be responsible for the murder of over 200 individuals, as she was thought to be one of the most dangerous women in the world.

Griselda Blanco was killed by a motorcyclist in Medellin who shot her twice. Blanco passed away at the age of 69, leaving her four children behind.

READ NEXT: Sidney Poitier Cause of Death Revealed: First Black Oscar Winner for Best Actor Dies of Heart Failure, Other Diseases

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written By: Joshua Summers

WATCH: The Untold story of the Narco Griselda Blanco aka The Godmother - From Nutty History