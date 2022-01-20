Brazilian samba singer and legend Elza Soares bade farewell on Thursday, as she died at the age of 91.

The tragic news was confirmed by Soares' family and team in a statement on Instagram, pairing the caption with a photo of the Brazilian singer looking pretty in with her iconic curls and red nails.

"The Beloved and eternal Elza has gone to rest but she will forever remain in musical history and our hearts and those thousands of fans all around the world. Just as Elza Soares had wished, she sang until the end," the Brazilian singer's family and the team said in a statement on Instagram.

Al Jazeera reported that Soares died in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. The family did not include in the statement what caused the legend's death. However, they pointed out that the singer died of "natural causes" at around 3:45 p.m., local time.

Elza's family also called her an "icon" of Brazilian music in the post, adding that she was one of the "greatest artists in the world," explaining that Soares was elected as the "Voice of the Millennium." Before her death, Soares was reportedly preparing to release a new album and perform in a series of shows.

READ NEXT: Sidney Poitier Cause of Death Revealed: First Black Oscar Winner for Best Actor Dies of Heart Failure, Other Diseases

Elza Soares Death: Three-Day Mourning Announced in Rio de Janeiro

The Brazilian community mourned over the death of the Brazilian singer, as different messages of sympathy were shared by personalities and officials on their social media.

Amanhã decreto luto oficial de 3 dias no Rio pela perda dessa grande carioca! Mulher! Guerreira! Elza Vive! pic.twitter.com/FTbWqd7fld — Eduardo Paes (@eduardopaes) January 20, 2022

Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes took to Twitter on Thursday to announce that he will decree an "official" three-day mourning period in Rio tomorrow, following the death of Elza Soares. Former Brazilian President Lula de Silva also took to Twitter on Thursday to express his thoughts on the sudden death of the singer.

Com muita tristeza recebemos hoje a notícia da partida da nossa querida Elza Soares.

Perdemos não só uma das melhores cantoras e vozes mais potentes do Brasil, mas também uma grande mulher, que sempre defendeu a democracia e as boas causas.

Foto: @ricardostuckert pic.twitter.com/kQazDvvLZl — Lula (@LulaOficial) January 20, 2022

"We lost not only one of the best singers and most powerful voices in Brazil but also a great woman, who has always defended democracy and a good cause," de Silva said, pairing his tribute with a photo of him and Elza Soares.

uma perda facilmente estimável: descansa uma das maiores do nosso país, representante da resistência e resiliência de seu povo.



dona elza, missão cumprida!



e agora começa a nossa missão: celebra-la sempre!



que seja recebida em festa, essa incrível mulher de Luz…!



✨💖✨ — Maria Rita (@MariaRita) January 20, 2022

Brazilian singer Maria Rita also paid tribute to Soares, calling the samba singer an "incredible woman of light" and "one of the best" in their country.

A voz do milênio, vá em paz Elza Soares🕊️ https://t.co/2bsMEnQzIu — Mano Brown (@manobrown) January 20, 2022

Brazilian rapper Manny Brown also hopped in calling Soarez "The Voice of Millennium," pertaining to the honor once bestowed by BBC to the Brazilian samba singer.

Brazilian Samba Singer Elza Soares

Elza Soares was born in Rio de Janeiro in 1930 to a washerwoman and a factory worker. Reports noted that Soares endured a childhood of profound deprivation and tragedy.

Soares was forced to marry by her father when she was 12 years old. She had her first child when she was 13. She had a second child, but she lost her when she was 15 due to hunger.

Soares launched her singing career in the late 1950s. She then recorded 36 albums throughout her singing career, and her talent led her to a performance for the opening ceremony at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Aside from being a singer, Soares was also a champion of Black feminism and an outspoken voice against violence against women. According to Billboard, Soares was featured in a documentary series paying tribute to Black women singers who paved the way for artists.

READ NEXT: Bob Saget Laid to Rest in Private Funeral: 'Full House' Co-Stars, Famous Friends Come Together to Say Their Final Goodbyes

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written By: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Morre a cantora Elza Soares aos 91 anos de idade - From CNN Brasil