A tearful Adele faced the fans on her social media on Thursday as she announced that her shows in Las Vegas will be canceled, contending that the event "was not yet ready."

Adele took to Instagram on Thursday to post an emotional video of herself, apologizing to her fans, as she said that her shows will be rescheduled.

"Hey Uhm, listen. I'm so sorry my show ain't ready. We've tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you," the "Easy on Me" singer noted.

Adele Says Her Crew Had COVID

In the Instagram video, Adele explained that her show has several problems, saying that her team was "destroyed" by delivery delays and COVID.

"Half my crew, half my team are down with COVID - they still are. And it's been impossible to finish the show," the "Rolling in the Deep" singer said.

Adele furthered that she cannot give the fans what she has right now and that she was "tired."

The singer also apologized that her announcement "was last-minute," contending that she and her team were awake for more than 30 hours trying to figure out what to do about her Las Vegas show, but according to her, they "ran out of time."

The "Someone Like You" singer then offered her apologies to those who traveled to Las Vegas for her show.

However, BBC mentioned some of the fans were not happy about the singer's late notice.

Gillian Rowland-Kain, was one of the fans who was furious as she was already on her flight to Las Vegas from New York.

"I was furious that Adele waited so last minute to make this call... I recognize it's not a call any artist wants to make but she would've known yesterday that the show wouldn't be ready by tomorrow," Rowland-Kain said.

Despite the late notice, Adele assured her fans that they will "reschedule the shows" and that she is going to finish her Las Vegas show. The singer then concluded her video by saying that she "was really sorry."

Adele's Las Vegas show entitled "Weekends With Adele" was announced in late November. Ticket prices for the show ranged from $85 to $685.

"Weekends With Adele," which was scheduled to start on Friday, would have been Adele's first live concert in five years.

Adele At Risk of Losing Her Voice

Adele's cancellation of her Las Vegas show came a day after reports surfaced that the singer was "at risk of losing her voice."

According to Mirror, rock legend Joe Elliot warned the "Hello" singer about the dry weather in Las Vegas that could affect her vocal cords.

Elliot noted that he urged Adele to get "good equipment" such as a humidifier to keep her voice in "tip-top" condition.

It can be recalled that Elliott performed in Las Vegas in 2019. During that time, the rock legend highlighted that that lack of humidity had an "adverse effect" in his voice.

Adele has also her fair share of problems with her vocal cords. In 2011, the "Love In The Dark" singer underwent surgery after sustaining hemorrhage in her vocal cords.

The singer recovered, but in 2017, she reportedly suffered from the same condition and was forced to cancel two final shows of her world tour.

